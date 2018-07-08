Español
FOTO Patru dintre băieții blocați în peștera din Thailanda au fost salvați. Operațiunea de salvare va fi reluată luni

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 8 iulie 2018, 18:07 Actualitate | Internaţional


Momentul salvarii unuia dintre baieti
Momentul salvarii unuia dintre baieti
Foto: Twitter
Operațiunea de salvare a băieților blocați împreună cu antrenorul lor în peștera inundată din Thailanda a fost suspendată, duminică, după ce patru tineri au fost scoși la suprafață și transportați la spital. Salvatorii au nevoie de cel puțin 10 ore de pregătiri pentru o nouă operațiune de salvare. 90 de scafandri sunt implicați în operațiunea de salvare, dintre care 50 sunt străini, iar 40 sunt thailandezi, relatează Reuters și AFP.

”Următoarea operațiune de salvare va trebui să înceapă peste cel puțin 10 ore”, a declarat șeful celulei de criză Narongsak Osottanakorn.

Patru tineri au ajuns, duminică, la un spital din Chiang Rai, după ce au fost preluați cu elicopterul de lângă peșteră până în provincie.

”Astăzi am reușit să salvăm și să trimitem în siguranță patru copii la spitalul Prachanukrua din Chiang Rai”, a spus Narongsak Osottanakorn.




























