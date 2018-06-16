Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Clădire istorică celebră din Glasgow, distrusă de flăcări

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 16 iunie 2018, 9:34 Actualitate | Internaţional


Şcoala de Arte din Glasgow, imobil istoric cunoscut şi sub denumirea clădirea Mackintosh, a fost distrusă de flăcări, la patru ani după ce fusese afectată parţial de alt incendiu, anunţă BBC, citat de news.ro.

Flăcările au izbuncinit vineri seară, la puţjn timp după ora 23:00, extinzându-se la un club din apropiere, fără însă a se înregistra victime.

La intervenţie au participat peste 120 de pompieri.

Clădirea, construită în 1909, după proiectul lui Charles Rennie Mackintosh, a mai fost grav afectată de foc în mai 2014 şi urma să fie reschisă anul viitor în urma unei ample restaurări care a costat mai multe milioane de lire.  

Atunci a fost distrusă biblioteca, cunoscută ca unul dintre cele bune exemple de Art Nouveau din lume.


























518 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Dosare de coruptie
Achizitii publice
Sentinte definitive
Atacuri la adresa justitiei

Buchete.ro de 12 Ani: Florarie Online cu Livrare Flori la Domiciliu in Bucuresti

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
11:39 CM 2018: Mohamed El-Shenawy a refuzat trofeul pentru jucătorul meciului Egipt-Uruguay
11:33 Vremea și inundațiile au provocat pagube în 44 de localități din 16 județe
11:22 Jose Mourinho despre gafa lui De Gea: "Stie că a greșit grav. E o greșeală pe care nu o face la Manchester United"
11:11 CM 2018: FIFA anchetează meciul Egipt vs Uruguay - Motivul: Mii de locuri au rămas neocupate, deși se vânduseră aproape toate biletele
11:07 DLAF: DNA a întocmit 44 de rechizitorii și a trimis în judecată 112 persoane pentru fraudă
10:44 FOTO Trei adulţi şi un copil de doi ani, răniţi după ce o maşină a căzut în râu de la o înălţime de 9 metri
10:21 VIDEO Documentarul de propagandă nord-coreean despre întâlnirea Kim Jong Un - Donald Trump și semnificația pe care acesta poate să o aibă
10:20 Putina gramatica. Brahicardie sau bradicardie?
10:15 Cristiano Ronaldo, după debutul la CM din Rusia: "Mă simt foarte fericit. Am terminat la egalitate cu o selecţionată favorită la câştigarea trofeului"
9:52 Planurile la zi pentru autostrada Comarnic - Brașov. De ce s-a renunțat la realizarea proiectului prin Banca Mondială și a fost aleasă pentru a patra oară varianta Parteneriatului Public-Privat (PPP)
9:34 VIDEO Clădire istorică celebră din Glasgow, distrusă de flăcări
9:16 Peste 6.000 de turci din România votează în weekend la primul tur al alegerilor din țara lor
9:16 O știre falsă poate duce la ceva monstruos. Cum trebuie să reacționeze companiile în fața fenomenului
9:14 ​CM 2018: Programul zilei de sâmbătă - Franța și Argentina debutează la competiția din Rusia
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 5 articole cele mai ...

Băsescu: Soluția cu Gabriel Vlase la șefia SIE rezolvă trei dileme - o revocare, o suspendare și o condamnare
Simona Halep: M-am dus pe Arena Națională ca să împărtăşesc această bucurie de a arăta trofeul oamenilor și pentru ei am răspuns pozitiv invitaţiei, strict pentru ei, atât
Petre Lăzăroiu, judecătorul CCR cu mandatul depășit: Mi s-a comunicat că i se cere preşedintelui Iohannis emiterea unui decret de revocare a mea
Ambasadorul Franței despre caricatura Charlie Hebdo: Nu reprezintă în niciun fel sentimentul opiniei publice franceze / Orice s-ar putea gândi despre acest desen, libertatea de exprimare şi libertatea presei sunt principii fundamentale
Iohannis retrimite Parlamentului legea privind organizarea judiciară, declarată constituțională de CCR după sesizările președintelui și ale opoziției


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne