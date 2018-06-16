VIDEO Clădire istorică celebră din Glasgow, distrusă de flăcări

Atunci a fost distrusă biblioteca, cunoscută ca unul dintre cele bune exemple de Art Nouveau din lume.
Breaking: Major fire continues to blaze through the Mackintosh building at Glasgow School of Art. Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away. pic.twitter.com/z3KX1NiOqA— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 16 June 2018
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon says she's heart broken at the news a huge fire has engulfed the Mackintosh building at the Glasgow school of Art, the second in four years. The fire has spread to the O2 ABC music venue has caught fire too and the roof has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/V3CIXVRjKd— Global's Newsroom (@GlobalsNewsroom) 16 June 2018