Donald Trump: Am dreptul absolut de a mă autograția

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 15:47 Actualitate | Internaţional


Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Foto: Wikimedia Commons
Președintele american Donald Trump a proclamat luni „dreptul absolut” de a se autograția, dar a precizat că nu are de ce să facă acest lucru, întrucât nu a greșit „nimic”.

„Așa cum au arătat numeroși specialiști în drept, am dreptul absolut de a mă GRAȚIA, dar de ce aș face asta când nu am greșit nimic?”, a scris acesta, pe Twitter, acuzând din nou o „vânătoare de vrăjitoare”.

























    Noroc cu Donald Trump, (Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 15:53)

    asistat [utilizator]

    se ducea pe râpă America cu idiotii liberali...
  • +6 (10 voturi)    
    hehe (Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 16:06)

    bogdan1477 [utilizator]

    Asta intelege democratia cam la fel de tare precum ciuma rosie... Dreptul de a te auto-gratia, adica de a te ierta singur de greseli, e la ani lumina departare de o minima calitate morala.
  • +4 (8 voturi)    
    Da, vezi sa nu (Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 16:18)

    Jos_Dictatura_Dragnea [utilizator]

    Abia astept sa-l ia FBI-ul in custodie :)

    Ce mai face Michael Cohen? Arata bine in salopeta portocalie? :)
  • +4 (8 voturi)    
    Daca o ai suficient de lunga (Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 16:19)

    moka [utilizator]

    Ai dreptul sa ti-o si autointroduci in fund.
  • +3 (7 voturi)    
    A uitat (Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 16:20)

    mitg [utilizator]

    Sa-si ia pastilele.

    Are dreptul sa se autogratieze imediat dupa ce-l suspenda si revoca din functie senatul SUA ...
  • -4 (6 voturi)    
    Inca o stire care sa agite apele? (Luni, 4 iunie 2018, 16:31)

    Lok [utilizator]

    Dar intre timp Trump a semnat legislatie care a salvat cel putin 1000 de copii de la sclavie sexuala. Nu are rost sa apara astfel de stiri. E neinteresant.


