FOTO Londra: Aeroportul Stansted a anulat și amânat mai multe zboruri din cauza unei furtuni cu fulgere

Aeroportul Stansted din Londra a amânat, a deviat și a anulat mai multe zboruri după ce un fulger a lovit un sistem de alimentare al aeronavelor cu combustibil în timpul furtunilor care au declanșat mai mult de 64.000 de fulgere, relatează Reuters.

Cerul de deasupra Marii Britanii a fost aprins de furtuni ”electrice” peste noapte și au fost raportate inundații și case rămase fără energie electrică după ploaia torențială.

Stansted este cel de-al treilea aeroport din Londra cel mai aglomerat și este un punct-cheie pentru compania aeriană Ryanair, care a spus că clienții săi ar putea primi o rambursare completă.

"O serie de zboruri au fost, din păcate, anulate la Aeroportul Stansted în această dimineață, din cauza unui eșec al sistemului de alimentare cu combustibil al aeroportului, cauzat de o lovitură de fulger", a spus un purtător de cuvânt.

Fighting the fight at #Stansted amongst the chaos! Been sat on plane for 2.5hrs now pic.twitter.com/RvGnVr7gjq

Been my view since 6am - All we been told is no fuel in #stansted due to fuel tank being struck by lightnight. pic.twitter.com/TruQtoBo9c

And the man with the fuel has done our plane and is taking his truck on to the next. I am certain you're all gripped by this too but am bored rigid. And thirsty. #stansted #StanstedAirport @STN_Airport pic.twitter.com/Ea8WDnJe6n