FOTO Londra: Aeroportul Stansted a anulat și amânat mai multe zboruri din cauza unei furtuni cu fulgere

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 27 mai 2018, 15:55 Actualitate | Internaţional


Aeroportul Stansted
Aeroportul Stansted
Foto: Captura Twitter
Aeroportul Stansted din Londra a amânat, a deviat și a anulat mai multe zboruri după ce un fulger a lovit un sistem de alimentare al aeronavelor cu combustibil  în timpul furtunilor care au declanșat mai mult de 64.000 de fulgere, relatează Reuters.

Cerul de deasupra Marii Britanii a fost aprins de furtuni ”electrice” peste noapte și au fost raportate inundații și case rămase fără energie electrică după ploaia torențială.

Stansted este cel de-al treilea aeroport din Londra cel mai aglomerat și este un punct-cheie pentru compania aeriană Ryanair, care a spus că clienții săi ar putea primi o rambursare completă.

"O serie de zboruri au fost, din păcate, anulate la Aeroportul Stansted în această dimineață, din cauza unui eșec al sistemului de alimentare cu combustibil al aeroportului, cauzat de o lovitură de fulger", a spus un purtător de cuvânt.

Sistemul de alimentare a fost reparat duminică dimineață, dar pasagerii au fost avertizați să verifice starea zborului. De asemenea, mai mulți pasageri blocați în avioane au postat pe Twitter că nu li s-a oferit nicio explicație.
























15:55 FOTO Londra: Aeroportul Stansted a anulat și amânat mai multe zboruri din cauza unei furtuni cu fulgere
