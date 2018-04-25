Español
VIDEO Cel puţin 10 morţi și zeci de răniți după ce un puț ilegal de petrol din Indonezia a luat foc

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 25 aprilie 2018, 7:59 Actualitate | Internaţional


Sonda in flacari in Indonezia
Sonda in flacari in Indonezia
Foto: Captura Twitter
Cel puţin 10 persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa, iar alte câteva zeci au fost rănite în incendiul declanşat miercuri la un puţ de petrol ilegal din vestul Indoneziei, au anunţat autorităţile acestei ţări din Asia de Sud-Est, relatează AFP, citată de Agerpres.

O scurgere de petrol a provocat un incendiu uriaş în plină noapte, în jurul orelor 01.30 (marţi, 18.30 GMT), distrugând cel puţin trei case, în timp ce pompierii continuau să lupte cu flăcările în cursul dimineţii.

"Focul este în continuare activ şi încă nu a fost stăpânit", a declarat şeful subdistrictului Ranto Peureulak, Saiful, care nu are nume de familie ca numeroşi indonezieni.

Cel puţin 10 persoane au murit în incendiu şi bilanţul se poate agrava, zeci de persoane fiind rănite, a adăugat el.




În estul provinciei Aceh sunt numeroase puţuri de petrol exploatate frecvent ilegal de către localnici. 
























