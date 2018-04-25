VIDEO Cel puţin 10 morţi și zeci de răniți după ce un puț ilegal de petrol din Indonezia a luat foc

"Focul este în continuare activ şi încă nu a fost stăpânit", a declarat şeful subdistrictului Ranto Peureulak, Saiful, care nu are nume de familie ca numeroşi indonezieni.

Cel puţin 10 persoane au murit în incendiu şi bilanţul se poate agrava, zeci de persoane fiind rănite, a adăugat el.

10 people were reportedly killed when an oil well in East Aceh district caught fire at 2 a.m. this morning. The oil well is run by locals. Witnesses say the fire could have started from sparks from a welding work. Video: @BNPB_Indonesia pic.twitter.com/cCClOde30Y