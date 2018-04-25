VIDEO Cel puţin 10 morţi și zeci de răniți după ce un puț ilegal de petrol din Indonezia a luat foc

O scurgere de petrol a provocat un incendiu uriaş în plină noapte, în jurul orelor 01.30 (marţi, 18.30 GMT), distrugând cel puţin trei case, în timp ce pompierii continuau să lupte cu flăcările în cursul dimineţii.
10 people were reportedly killed when an oil well in East Aceh district caught fire at 2 a.m. this morning. The oil well is run by locals. Witnesses say the fire could have started from sparks from a welding work. Video: @BNPB_Indonesia pic.twitter.com/cCClOde30Y— Nuice Media (@nuicemedia) 25 April 2018