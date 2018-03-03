Español
VIDEO Olanda: Iubitorii de patinaj au iesit sa se plimbe pe apa inghetata a canalelor din Amsterdam

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 3 martie 2018, 12:53 Actualitate | Internaţional

Patinaj pe canalele Amsterdamului
Patinaj pe canalele Amsterdamului
Foto: Twitter
Valul de frig siberian care afecteaza Europa a inghetat apa canalelor din Amsterdam, transformand-le intr-un mare patinoar,  ceea ce i-a facut pe iubitorii sporturilor de iarna sa patineze direct pe caile navigabile, relateaza The Guardian.



Pentru prima data dupa sase ani, parti ale Prinsengracht (Canalul Printului) si ale Keizersgracht (Canalul Imparatului) au inghetat destul de tare incat sa sustina greutatea a zeci de localnici, turisti si patinatori.



























