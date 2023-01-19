FILM Joi, 19 Ianuarie 2023, 23:52

HotNews.ro

0

„All Quiet on the Western Front”, drama Netflix a lui Edward Berger despre un soldat german idealist trimis în tranşee, a primit un număr record de nominalizări la Premiile Academiei Britanice de Film şi de Televiziune (BAFTA) din acest an, potrivit News.ro.

Premiile Academiei Britanice de Film şi Televiziune (BAFTA) Foto: Peter Vallance / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia

Filmul este selectat pentru 14 premii, inclusiv „cel mai bun film”, „regizor”, „actor secundar” şi „scenariu adaptat”. La fel cât a primit și „Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” în 2000, filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări în altă limbă decât engleza. Atunci, epopeea artelor marţiale a lui Ang Lee a câştigat patru premii.

Ambele filme sunt pe locul doi după „Gandhi” în topul general. Filmul biografic realizat de Richard Attenborough, cu Ben Kingsley în rol principal, a primit 16 nominalizări în 1981, câştigând cinci trofee.

Un total de 45 de filme au primit nominalizări joi, când listele scurte au fost anunţate de actorii Hayley Atwell şi Toheeb Jimoh.

Preşedintele BAFTA, Krishnendu Majumdar, a spus pentru The Guardian că este impresionat că, pe lângă faptul că „cinematografia britanică este apreciată, BAFTA sărbătoreşte cu adevărat filmul la nivel global. Lista celor mai bune filme este una cu o gamă variată, profunzime şi un spectru larg de stiluri”.

Pe această listă se alătură filmului „All Quiet on the Western Front” comedia neagră a lui Martin McDonagh, „The Banshees of Inisherin” (10 nominalizări), filmul biografic al lui Baz Luhrmann, „Elvis” (9 nominalizări), epopeea multivers nebunească a regizorilor Daniels „Everything Everywhere All at Once” (10 nominalizări) şi drama fără compromisuri a lui Todd Field, „Tár” (5 nominalizări).

Lista nominalizărilor BAFTA

Cel mai bun film: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Malte Grunert, “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh, “Elvis” – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, “Tár” – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Cel mai bun film britanic: “Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc, “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, “Brian And Charles” – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward, “Empire Of Light” – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand, “Living” – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly, “See How They Run” – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell, “The Swimmers” – Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne, “The Wonder” – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

Cel mai bun film de debut al unui scenarist, regizor sau producător britanic: “Aftersun” – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director), “Blue Jean” – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer), “Electric Malady” – Marie Lidén (Director), “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” – Katy Brand (Writer), “Rebellion” – Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert, “Argentina, 1985” – Santiago Mitre, Producer(S) Tbc, “Corsage” – Marie Kreutzer, “Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok, “The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

Cel mai bun documentar: “All That Breathes” – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann, “All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons, “Fire Of Love” – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman, “Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgan, “Navalny” – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley, “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift, “Turning Red” – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Cel mai bun regizor: Edward Berger, Martin Mcdonagh, Park Chan-wook, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Todd Field, Gina Prince-bythewood

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, “Tár” – Todd Field

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Östlund

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, “Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro, “The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairéad, “She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cate Blanchett – “Tár”, Viola Davis – “The Woman King”, Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”, Ana De Armas – “Blonde”, Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”, Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Austin Butler – “Elvis”, Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”, Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”, Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”, Bill Nighy – “Living”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Hong Chau – “The Whale”, Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”, Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front”, Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light”

Coloană sonoră originală: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann, “Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz, “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Son Lux, “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

Distribuţie: “Aftersun” – Lucy Pardee, “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Simone Bär, “Elvis” – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Sarah Halley Finn, “Triangle Of Sadness” – Pauline Hansson

Cea mai bună imagine: “All Quiet On The Western Front” – James Friend, “The Batman” – Greig Fraser, “Elvis” – Mandy Walker, “Empire Of Light” – Roger Deakins, “Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

Trofeul Rising Star (votat de public): Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl Mccormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim.