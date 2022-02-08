Español
Premiile Oscar 2022. Academia Americană de Film a anunțat filmele nominalizate: „The Power of The Dog” difuzat de Netflix, principalul favorit

Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar din 2022, filmul „Power of the Dog” difuzat de Netflix având cele mai multe șanse la un premiu după ce a fost nominalizat la nu mai puțin de 12 categorii.

Cele mai multe nominalizări le-au avut "The Power of the Dog" - 12, "Dune" - 10, "Belfast" - 7, "West Side Story" - 7 și "La Méthode Williams" - 6.

Uite principalele categorii și filmele nominalizate anul acesta:

Cel mai bun film:


  • "Belfast"
  • "CODA"
  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Drive My Car"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "West Side Story"



Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

  • Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
  • Will Smith, "King Richard"
  • Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"


Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

  • Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"



Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:


  • Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
  • Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
  • Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
  • J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"



Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:


  • Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
  • Judi Dench, "Belfast" Kirsten Dunst,
  • Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"



Cel mai bun regizor:


  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"



Cel mai bun film internațional:


  • "Drive My Car"
  • "Flee"
  • "The Hand of God"
  • "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
  • "The Worst Person in the World"



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:


  • "Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"
  • "The Dress"
  • "The Long Goodbye"
  • "On My Mind"
  • "Please Hold"


Cel mai bun documentar:


  • "Ascension"
  • "Attica"
  • "Flee"
  • "Summer of Soul"
  • "Riding with Fire"



Cel mai bun documentar (scurt):


  • "Audible"
  • "Lead Me Home"
  • "The Queen of Basketball"
  • "Three Songs for Benazir"
  • "When We Were Bullies"


Cel mai bun film animat:


  • "Encanto"
  • "Flee"
  • "Luca"
  • "The Mitchells vs. The Machine"
  • "Raya and the Last Dragon"



Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:


  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Dune"
  • "Encanto"
  • "Parallel Mothers"
  • "The Power of the Dog"

Cele mai bune efecte speciale:


  • "Dune"
  • "Free Guy"
  • "No Time to Die"
  • "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home"



Cea mai bună editare de film:


  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "Tick, Tick... Boom!"



Cele mai bun design de costume:


  • "Cruella"
  • "Cyrano"
  • "Dune"
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "Westside Story"



Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling:


  • "Coming 2 America"
  • "Cruella"
  • "Dune"
  • "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • "House of Gucci"


Cea de-a 94-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 27 martie la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC.

