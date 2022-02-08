Premiile Oscar 2022. Academia Americană de Film a anunțat filmele nominalizate: „The Power of The Dog” difuzat de Netflix, principalul favorit

Cele mai multe nominalizări le-au avut "The Power of the Dog" - 12, "Dune" - 10, "Belfast" - 7, "West Side Story" - 7 și "La Méthode Williams" - 6.
Uite principalele categorii și filmele nominalizate anul acesta:
Cel mai bun film:
- "Belfast"
- "CODA"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Drive My Car"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "West Side Story"
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
- Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
- Will Smith, "King Richard"
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
- Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
- Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
- Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
- Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
- J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
- Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
- Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
- Judi Dench, "Belfast" Kirsten Dunst,
- Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
- Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
- Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Cel mai bun film internațional:
- "Drive My Car"
- "Flee"
- "The Hand of God"
- "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
- "The Worst Person in the World"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj:
- "Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"
- "The Dress"
- "The Long Goodbye"
- "On My Mind"
- "Please Hold"
Cel mai bun documentar:
- "Ascension"
- "Attica"
- "Flee"
- "Summer of Soul"
- "Riding with Fire"
Cel mai bun documentar (scurt):
- "Audible"
- "Lead Me Home"
- "The Queen of Basketball"
- "Three Songs for Benazir"
- "When We Were Bullies"
Cel mai bun film animat:
- "Encanto"
- "Flee"
- "Luca"
- "The Mitchells vs. The Machine"
- "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Dune"
- "Encanto"
- "Parallel Mothers"
- "The Power of the Dog"
Cele mai bune efecte speciale:
- "Dune"
- "Free Guy"
- "No Time to Die"
- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
- "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Cea mai bună editare de film:
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
Cele mai bun design de costume:
- "Cruella"
- "Cyrano"
- "Dune"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "Westside Story"
Cel mai bun machiaj și hairstyling:
- "Coming 2 America"
- "Cruella"
- "Dune"
- "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- "House of Gucci"
Cea de-a 94-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 27 martie la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood. Gala va fi transmisă în direct de postul american ABC.
