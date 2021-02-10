Español
Documentarul ”Colectiv”, pus pe lista scurtă a nominalizărilor la Oscar la două categorii

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 10 februarie 2021, 8:26


Documentarul Colectiv de Alexander Nanau
Foto: facebook
Foto: facebook
Documentarul „Colectiv” se află pe lista scurtă a nominalizărilor la Oscar la două categorii, „cel mai bun documentar” și „lungmetraj internațional”, transmite Mediafax.

Academia americană de film a anunțat lista scurtă pentru nouă categorii ale viitoarelor premii Oscar. Votarea listei scurte s-a încheiat pe 5 februarie, iar votul pentru nominalizări are loc în perioada 5-9 martie.

Nominalizările la Oscar vor fi anunțate pe 15 martie, iar decernarea premiilor va avea loc pe 25 aprilie.

La categoria filme documentare nominalizările sunt:

  • “76 Days” (MTV Documentary Films) – directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu, Anonymous
  • “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus
  • “Boys State” (Apple TV Plus) – directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss
  • “Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) – directed by Alexander Nanau
  • “Crip Camp” (Netflix) – directed by James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham
  • “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix) – directed by Kirsten Johnson
  • “Gunda” (Neon) – directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy
  • “MLK/FBI” (IFC Films) – directed by Sam Pollard
  • “The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures) – directed by Maite Alberdi
  • “My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) – directed by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
  • “Notturno” (Neon) – directed by Gianfranco Rosi
  • “The Painter and the Thief” (Neon) – directed by Benjamin Ree
  • “Time” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Garrett Bradley
  • “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics) – directed by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
  • “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – directed by David France

La categoria „lungmetraj internațional” nominalizările sunt:

  • “Another Round” (Denmark) – directed Thomas Vinterberg
  • “Better Days” (Hong Kong) – directed by Derek Tsang
  • “Charlatan” (Czech Republic) – directed by Agnieszka Holland
  • “Collective” (Romania) – directed by Alexander Nanau
  • “Dear Comrades!” (Russia) – directed by
  • “I’m No Longer Here” (Mexico) – directed by Fernando Frias
  • “Hope” (Norway) – directed by Maria Sødahl
  • “La Llorona” (Guatemala) – directed by Jayro Bustamante
  • “The Mole Agent” (Chile) – directed by Maite Alberdi
  • “Night of the Kings” (Ivory Coast) – Philippe Lacôte
  • “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – directed by Jasmila Žbanić
  • “Sun Children” (Iran) – directed by Majid Majidi
  • “Two of Us” (France) – directed by Filippo Meneghetti
  • “A Sun” (Taiwan) – directed by Chung Mong-hong
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania






