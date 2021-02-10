Documentarul ”Colectiv”, pus pe lista scurtă a nominalizărilor la Oscar la două categorii

Documentarul „Colectiv” se află pe lista scurtă a nominalizărilor la Oscar la două categorii, „cel mai bun documentar” și „lungmetraj internațional”, transmite Mediafax.
Academia americană de film a anunțat lista scurtă pentru nouă categorii ale viitoarelor premii Oscar. Votarea listei scurte s-a încheiat pe 5 februarie, iar votul pentru nominalizări are loc în perioada 5-9 martie.
Nominalizările la Oscar vor fi anunțate pe 15 martie, iar decernarea premiilor va avea loc pe 25 aprilie.
La categoria filme documentare nominalizările sunt:
- “76 Days” (MTV Documentary Films) – directed by Weixi Chen, Hao Wu, Anonymous
- “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus
- “Boys State” (Apple TV Plus) – directed by Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss
- “Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant) – directed by Alexander Nanau
- “Crip Camp” (Netflix) – directed by James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham
- “Dick Johnson Is Dead” (Netflix) – directed by Kirsten Johnson
- “Gunda” (Neon) – directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy
- “MLK/FBI” (IFC Films) – directed by Sam Pollard
- “The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures) – directed by Maite Alberdi
- “My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) – directed by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
- “Notturno” (Neon) – directed by Gianfranco Rosi
- “The Painter and the Thief” (Neon) – directed by Benjamin Ree
- “Time” (Amazon Studios) – directed by Garrett Bradley
- “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics) – directed by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
- “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – directed by David France
La categoria „lungmetraj internațional” nominalizările sunt:
- “Another Round” (Denmark) – directed Thomas Vinterberg
- “Better Days” (Hong Kong) – directed by Derek Tsang
- “Charlatan” (Czech Republic) – directed by Agnieszka Holland
- “Collective” (Romania) – directed by Alexander Nanau
- “Dear Comrades!” (Russia) – directed by
- “I’m No Longer Here” (Mexico) – directed by Fernando Frias
- “Hope” (Norway) – directed by Maria Sødahl
- “La Llorona” (Guatemala) – directed by Jayro Bustamante
- “The Mole Agent” (Chile) – directed by Maite Alberdi
- “Night of the Kings” (Ivory Coast) – Philippe Lacôte
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – directed by Jasmila Žbanić
- “Sun Children” (Iran) – directed by Majid Majidi
- “Two of Us” (France) – directed by Filippo Meneghetti
- “A Sun” (Taiwan) – directed by Chung Mong-hong
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania