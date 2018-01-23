VIDEO Premiile Oscar / "The shape of water" are cele mai multe nominalizari, 13

Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"

Timothée Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"

Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"

Woody Harrelson - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"

Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"

Meryl Streep - "The Post"

Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"

Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"

Lesley Manville - "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"

Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound"

Octavia Spencer - "The Shape of Water"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"Get Out"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"Call Me by Your Name"

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"

Jordan Peele - "Get Out"

"Icarus"

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

"Faces Places"

"Knife Skills"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Edith+Eddie"

"Heroin(e)"

"Traffic Stop"

"The Square"

"On Body And Soul"

"The Insult"

"A Fantastic Woman"

"Loveless"

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard - "Victoria & Abdul"

David Malinowski, Kazuhiro Tsuji and Lucy Sibbick - "Darkest Hour"

Arjen Tuiten - "Wonder"

Jonny Greenwood - "Phantom Thread"

John Williams - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Carter Burwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Alexandre Desplat - "The Shape of Water"

Hans Zimmer - "Dunkirk"

Jeff White, Mike Meinardus, Scott Benza si Stephen Rosenbaum - "Kong: Skull Island"

Christopher Townsend, Dan Sudick, Guy Williams si Jonathan Fawkner -

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri si Joel Whist - "War For the Planet of the Apes"

Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson, Paul Lambert si Richard R. Hoover - "Blade Runner 2049"

Ben Morris, Chris Corbould, Mike Mulholland si Neal Scanlan - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Dee Rees si Virgil Williams - "Mudbound"

Michael H. Weber si Scott Neustadter - "The Disaster Artist"

James Ivory - "Call Me by Your Name"

James Mangold, Michael Green si Scott Frank - "Logan"

Aaron Sorkin - "Molly's Game"

Guillermo del Toro si Vanessa Taylor - "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Emily V. Gordon si Kumail Nanjiani - "The Big Sick"

Jordan Peele - "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"

Aceasta poveste despre dragostea dintre o femeie muta si o creatura reptiliana este urmata de "Dunkerque", drama legata de al doilea Razboi Mondial a lui Christopher Nolan (8 nominalizari) si "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" a lui Martin McDonagh (7).Toate cele trei filme sunt in cursa pentru Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film, cel mai ravnit, alaturi de "Call Me by Your Name", "Darkest hour", "Get out", Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread" si "Pentagon Papers".Cel mai bun actor in rol principalCel mai bun actor in rol secundarCea mai buna actrita in rol principalCea mai buna actrita in rol secundarCel mai bun filmRegieDocumentarDocumentar scurt metrajFilm in limba strainaMachiajColoana sonoraEfecte vizualeScenariu adaptatScenariu original