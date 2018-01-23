Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Premiile Oscar / "The shape of water" are cele mai multe nominalizari, 13

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 23 ianuarie 2018, 15:28

Premiile Oscar
Premiile Oscar
Foto: oscar.go.com
"The shape of water" al regizorului Guillermo del Toro conduce in topul nominalizarilor la premiile Oscar, avand sanse sa castige prestigioasele premii la 13 categorii, inclusiv pentru cel mai bun film, scrie Reuters.

Aceasta poveste despre dragostea dintre o femeie muta si o creatura reptiliana este urmata de "Dunkerque", drama legata de al doilea Razboi Mondial a lui Christopher Nolan (8 nominalizari) si "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" a lui Martin McDonagh (7).

Toate cele trei filme sunt in cursa pentru Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film, cel mai ravnit, alaturi de "Call Me by Your Name", "Darkest hour", "Get out", Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread" si "Pentagon Papers".




Cel mai bun actor in rol principal
  • Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"
  • Timothée Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"
  • Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
  • Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"
  • Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar
  • Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"
  • Woody Harrelson - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"
  • Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"
Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal
  • Meryl Streep - "The Post"
  • Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"
  • Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"
  • Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"
Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar
  • Lesley Manville - "Phantom Thread"
  • Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"
  • Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
  • Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound"
  • Octavia Spencer - "The Shape of Water"
Cel mai bun film
  • "Darkest Hour"
  • "Dunkirk"
  • "Phantom Thread"
  • "Get Out"
  • "The Post"
  • "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • "The Shape of Water"
  • "Lady Bird"
  • "Call Me by Your Name"
Regie
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"
  • Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"
  • Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"
  • Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"
  • Jordan Peele - "Get Out"
Documentar
  • "Icarus"
  • "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"
  • "Last Men in Aleppo"
  • "Strong Island"
  • "Faces Places"
Documentar scurt metraj
  • "Knife Skills"
  • "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"
  • "Edith+Eddie"
  • "Heroin(e)"
  • "Traffic Stop"
Film in limba straina
  • "The Square"
  • "On Body And Soul"
  • "The Insult"
  • "A Fantastic Woman"
  • "Loveless"
Machiaj
  • Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard - "Victoria & Abdul"
  • David Malinowski, Kazuhiro Tsuji and Lucy Sibbick - "Darkest Hour"
  • Arjen Tuiten - "Wonder"
Coloana sonora
  • Jonny Greenwood - "Phantom Thread"
  • John Williams - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
  • Carter Burwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Alexandre Desplat - "The Shape of Water"
  • Hans Zimmer - "Dunkirk"
Efecte vizuale
  • Jeff White, Mike Meinardus, Scott Benza si Stephen Rosenbaum - "Kong: Skull Island"
  • Christopher Townsend, Dan Sudick, Guy Williams si Jonathan Fawkner -
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"
  • Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri si Joel Whist - "War For the Planet of the Apes"
  • Gerd Nefzer, John Nelson, Paul Lambert si Richard R. Hoover - "Blade Runner 2049"
  • Ben Morris, Chris Corbould, Mike Mulholland si Neal Scanlan - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Scenariu adaptat
  • Dee Rees si Virgil Williams - "Mudbound"
  • Michael H. Weber si Scott Neustadter - "The Disaster Artist"
  • James Ivory - "Call Me by Your Name"
  • James Mangold, Michael Green si Scott Frank - "Logan"
  • Aaron Sorkin - "Molly's Game"
Scenariu original
  • Guillermo del Toro si Vanessa Taylor - "The Shape of Water"
  • Martin McDonagh - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
  • Emily V. Gordon si Kumail Nanjiani - "The Big Sick"
  • Jordan Peele - "Get Out"
  • Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"


Citeste mai multe despre   























1895 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Dosare de coruptie
Achizitii publice
Sentinte definitive
Atacuri la adresa justitiei



Buchete.ro de 12 Ani: Florarie Online cu Livrare Flori la Domiciliu in Bucuresti

ESRI

Top 5 articole cele mai ...

Liviu Dragnea: Legea pensiilor nu va fi scoasa din programul de guvernare
Subiectele zilei: Ce scrie presa nipona despre romanii care i-au cerut scuze premierului japonez, dupa o "vizita lipsita de protocol si diplomatie"; Bruxelles, raport negativ despre Justitia din Romania. Se cere suspendarea extradarilor
Declaratia 600: Liviu Dragnea anunta amanarea pana la 1 martie a termenului de depunere si spune ca i-a cerut ministrului Finantelor sa elimine declaratia
SONDAJ Luati in calcul sa plecati din tara?
VIDEO Fata de 12 ani, batuta de un coleg in microbuzul scolar. Soferul pare ca a ignorat tipetele copiilor


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2015 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Contactează-ne