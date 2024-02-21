TopHotel Awards, cea mai prestigioasă competiție care celebrează excelența în industria hotelieră, a turismului și ospitalității din România, revine cu o nouă ediție. Evenimentul va avea loc la JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel din București, pe 28 mai 2024, și își propune să recunoască și să premieze cele mai bune proiecte, să aducă în prim-plan cei mai buni profesioniști și să sublinieze viziunea și performanța investitorilor.
Ajuns la cea de-a 11-a ediție, TopHotel Awards reprezintă un catalizator pentru inovație și încurajează dezvoltarea continuă a acestui sector. Cu 33 de categorii adaptate la schimbările constante de pe piață, competiția oferă o oportunitate unică pentru profesioniștii din domeniu să își evidențieze realizările și să fie recunoscuți la nivel național.
Înscrierile pentru TopHotel Awards 2024 sunt deschise până pe 17 martie. Hoteluri, pensiuni, restaurante, agenții de turism, profesioniști și echipe care au avut o contribuție semnificativă în industria hotelieră din România pot fi propuși în competiție. Propunerile pentru înscrierea în competiție pot fi trimise gratuit prin completarea online a formularului disponibil pe site-ul www.tophotelawards.ro.
Categorii de TopHotel Awards 2024
BUSINESS & CONFERENCE HOTELS
- Hotel of the Year – International H otel Chain, 5 stars
- Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 5 stars
- Hotel of the Year – International Hotel Chain, 4 stars
- Hotel of the Year – Independent Hotel, 4 stars
- Boutique (Luxury) Hotel of the Year
- Most Popular Hotel of the Year – 3 stars
- Best Green & Eco - friendly Hotel
LEISURE
- Leisure Hotel of the Year
- Hotel of the Year for Balneary Tourism
- Best Resort
- Most Beautiful Mansion/Castle
- Guest House of the Year (Traditional)
- Guest House of the Year (Modern) Best Hotel SPA
- Best Winery Accommodation
- Best Culinary Experience in a Hotel Restaurant
HOTEL INVESTMENT
- Hotel Opening of the Year
- Best Upgrade for a Hotel
- Transaction of the Year
- Best Investment in Innovation and Technology
- Best Hotel Architecture Concept
TOURISM
- Best Initiative for Supporting Local Tourism
- Best Initiative for Supporting Global Tourism
- Best Digital Initiative for Inspiring Romanian Tourism
- Best Program for Incoming Tourism
- Best Investment in Tourism Industry other than a hotel)
BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE
- General Manager of the Year
- Hotel Employee of the Year
- Hotel Team of the Year
- Chef of the Year for the Hotel Industry
- Manager of the Year for the Tourism Industry
- Young Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
- CSR Initiative of a Hotel or Travel Agency
Mai multe detalii despre criteriile fiecărei categorii, regulament și înscriere sunt disponibile pe www.tophotelawards.ro.
TopHotel Conference & Awards 2024 este un eveniment organizat de Evensys în parteneriat cu Epta DAAS , Technogym, Radisson Hotel Group, Marriott International, Accor, Philips, D - EDGE, Calirom, MultiSoft și Nespresso.
Parteneriat media