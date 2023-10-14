​Numele celor uciși în atacul Hamas asupra Israelului de sâmbăta trecută au fost publicate pe prima pagină a ziarului german „Die Welt”. Numele ocupă toată pagina.

Militanții Hamas au ucis 260 de persoane la festivalul Supernova care se desfășura aproape de granița Israelului cu GazaFoto: AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Sute de oameni au fost omorâți de teroriștii Hamas în atacul-surpriză de sâmbăta trecută.

De la începutul războiului Hamas-Israel, peste 1.300 de israelieni și peste 1.800 palestinieni au fost uciși.