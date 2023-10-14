Numele celor uciși în atacul Hamas asupra Israelului de sâmbăta trecută au fost publicate pe prima pagină a ziarului german „Die Welt”. Numele ocupă toată pagina.
Our front page tomorrow. @WELTAMSONNTAG prints the names of the victims of the Hamas attack. About half fit on the page (not all are identified yet). For my report on Israel's heroes, Jews and Arabs, see pages 2 and 3. @clemenswergin @jenniferwilton @volkmannschluck @cturzer… pic.twitter.com/TbMByWBGPV— Christine Kensche (@c_kensche) October 13, 2023
Sute de oameni au fost omorâți de teroriștii Hamas în atacul-surpriză de sâmbăta trecută.
De la începutul războiului Hamas-Israel, peste 1.300 de israelieni și peste 1.800 palestinieni au fost uciși.