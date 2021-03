VIDEO Cutremur de 7,2 în nordul Japoniei. Prefectura Myiagi, lovită de un tsunami de un metru înălțime

M7.2 Strong earthquake in Tohoku, Shindo 5強 (Strong) Tsunami warning ⚠️ around Ishinomaki (Miyagi) - it was fairly long here in Tokyo, felt like a Shindo 3. pic.twitter.com/ifCytRd4jn

#WATCH: A strong trembler struck northern #Miyagi prefecture at 18:13 on Saturday with a seismic intensity of 5 plus, and the shake was felt in #Tokyo



(Video via @nhk)https://t.co/34KTCWgLGX pic.twitter.com/dZELlJqsrU