VIDEO Belarus: Imagini cu primul protestatar care ar fi fost împușcat mortal de poliție

de DG     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 15 august 2020, 20:16 Actualitate | Esenţial


Protestatar in fata cordonului de politie (screenshot)
Protestatar in fata cordonului de politie (screenshot)
Foto: Hotnews
Presa și internauții din Belarus au publicat, în premieră, o înregistrare video în care apare protestatarul Alexander Taraikovsky care ar fi fost împușcat mortal de către forțele de ordine chiar în a doua noapte de proteste, după alegerile prezidențiale din 9 august.

”Momentul în care Alexander Taraikovsky a fost ucis de către poliție. Eroul se apropie de forțele de ordine cu mâinile ridicate, iar ei îl împușcă pur și simplu, fără niciun motiv aparent”, scrie pe contul de twitter NEXTA.



Bărbatul a fost înmormântat sâmbătă de către familie și prieteni, cortegiul fiind salutat de protestatari, în timp ce unii vorbesc deja despre el ca despre ”un erou” care ar fi înfruntat forțele de ordine neînarmat.

    ! (Sâmbătă, 15 august 2020, 20:27)

    HChifteluta [utilizator]

    As vrea sa cred ca criminalul (filmat) isi va lua pedeapsa grea. Dar nu cred. Vor fii la fel de nevinovati precum criminalii nostrii de la mineriade sau 10 august. Go Bielorusia!
    SI coministi securisti ... (Sâmbătă, 15 august 2020, 20:30)

    ABBV [utilizator]

    ramasi in functii cheie. Sunt dispusi sa faca la fel daca isi vad pozitia periclitatata catusi de putin. Dupa atatia ani lustratie ZERO. Ati murit si v-ati sacrificat degeaba acum 30 de ani..... pacat!
    Tiananmen Square (Sâmbătă, 15 august 2020, 20:47)

    UnOarecare [utilizator]

    De Belarus...


