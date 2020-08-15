VIDEO Belarus: Imagini cu primul protestatar care ar fi fost împușcat mortal de poliție

”Momentul în care Alexander Taraikovsky a fost ucis de către poliție. Eroul se apropie de forțele de ordine cu mâinile ridicate, iar ei îl împușcă pur și simplu, fără niciun motiv aparent”, scrie pe contul de twitter NEXTA.
❗️❗️❗️The moment Alexander Taraikovsky was killed by the police. The hero approached the police with his hands up — and they simply shot him for no reason at all.#Belarus pic.twitter.com/qZwUYjEuLd— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2020
Bărbatul a fost înmormântat sâmbătă de către familie și prieteni, cortegiul fiind salutat de protestatari, în timp ce unii vorbesc deja despre el ca despre ”un erou” care ar fi înfruntat forțele de ordine neînarmat.
Belarus pays last respects to Alexander Taraikovsky, a man who was killed by the police on the second night of protests.#ЛукашенкоУходи #LukashenkoGoAway#Belarus pic.twitter.com/PrL3PE0EtI— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2020