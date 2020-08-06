Español
Michelle Obama: ”Am o formă ușoară de depresie văzând ce face această administrație”

de DG     HotNews.ro
Joi, 6 august 2020, 8:06


Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama
Foto: White House/ Amanda Lucidon
Fosta primă doamnă Michelle Obama spune că suferă de „un grad redus de depresie” în parte din cauza preşedintelui Trump, scrie The New York Post citat de Mediafax.

”Am de-a face cu o formă de depresie de grad scăzut. Nu doar din cauza carantinei, ci şi din cauza conflictelor rasiale şi doar văzând ce face această administraţie", a spus Michelle Obama în noul ei podcast.

Vezi această postare pe Instagram

So excited for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @BarackObama! I wanted to start this season off by discussing a relationship that a lot of us are spending a lot of time thinking about right now and that's our relationship with our community and our country. Given everything that's going on in the world, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community. And how you answer those questions is unique to you, your experiences, and your communities––but the important thing is that you do go through the process of reflecting and reaching out to loved ones to talk through what you're feeling and what you're hoping for. Because once you do those things, I think you'll have a better sense of your community, your country, and yourselves. And if enough of us can do that—and if enough of us can empathize with one another—then over time––and it will take a long time, we can come up with some solutions and create the change we're all hoping for.

O postare distribuită de Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) pe



Vorbind despre viaţa ei de zi cu zi, Michelle Obama spune că încearcă să îşi păstreze rutina zilnică pentru a se simţi mai bine.

”Încerc să mă asigur că mă antrenez, deşi au existat perioade de-a lungul acestei carantine când nu am putut să fac nimic. Moralul meu e ridicat atunci când mă simt sănătoasă, când sunt înconjurată de oameni buni", a adăugat ea.

Soţii Obama locuiesc în continuare în Washington DC, casa lor se află la mai puţin de doi km de Casa Albă, într-un cartier liniştit de vile.








58 vizualizari


Contactează-ne