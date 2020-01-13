VIDEO Nominalizările la OSCAR 2020 - Lista completă

Nominalizările la OSCAR 2020 au fost transmise LIVE, într-o ceremonie prezentată de actorii John Cho și Issa Rae.Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Little Woman, Marriage Story, 1917, Once upon a time...in Hollywood, Parasite

Cel mai bun regizor: Martin Scorsese (Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time...in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”, Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood”, Adam Driver “Marriage Story”, Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”, Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”, Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”, Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”, Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”, Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Al Pacino, “The Irishman”, Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”, Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” și Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Woman) și Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Cel mai bun film străin: “Corpus Christi” - Jan Komasa, “Honeyland” - Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov “Les Miserables” - Ladj Ly, “Pain and Glory” - Pedro Almodovar, “Parasite” - Bong Joon Ho

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” - Dean DeBlois, “I Lost My Body” - Jeremy Clapin, “Klaus” - Sergio Pablos, “Missing Link” - Chris Butler, “Toy Story 4” - Josh Cooley

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “The Irishman” - Steven Zaillian, “Jojo Rabbit” - Taika Waititi, “Joker”- Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, “Just Mercy” - Destin Daniel Cretton și Andrew Lanham, “Little Women” - Greta Gerwig, “The Two Popes” - Anthony McCarten

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “Knives Out” - Rian Johnson, “Marriage Story” - Noah Baumbach, “1917” - Sam Mendes și Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” - Quentin Tarantino, “Parasite” - Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cea mai bună imagine: “The Irishman” - Rodrigo Prieto, “Joker” - Lawrence Sher, “The Lighthouse” - Jarin Blaschke, “1917” - Roger Deakins, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” - Robert Richardson

Cel mai bun montaj: “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Parasite”

“The Irishman” - Bob Shaw și Regina Graves, “Jojo Rabbit” - Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova, “1917” - Dennis Gassner și Lee Sandales, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” - Barbara Ling și Nancy Haigh, “Parasite” - Lee Ha-Jun și Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram și Cho Hee.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "1917," Thomas Newman "Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir "Little Women," Alexandre Desplat "Marriage Story," Randy Newman "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams

Cel mai bun cântec: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - “Toy Story 4” ; “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”; “I’m Standing With You” - “Breakthrough”; “Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2”; “Stand Up” - “Harriet”

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "1917", "Ford v Ferrari", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "Joker"

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "1917", "Ford v Ferrari", "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "Ad Astra", "Joker"

Cele mai bune efecte speciale: “Avengers Endgame”, “The Irishman”, “1917”, “The Lion King”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cele mai bune costume: "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "Little Women", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker"

Cel mai bun machiaj: “Bombshell”, “Joker”, “Judy”, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, “1917”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Dcera (Daughter)", "Hair Love", "Kitbull", "Memorable", "Sister"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: "Brotherhood", "Nefta Football Club", "The Neighbors' Window", "Saria", "A Sister"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy”, “For Sama”, “Honeyland”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “In the Absence”, “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”, “Life Overtakes Me”, “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”