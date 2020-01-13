Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Nominalizările la OSCAR 2020 - Lista completă

de D.D.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 13 ianuarie 2020, 15:12 Actualitate | Esenţial


Oscar
Oscar
Foto: Libre shot
​Nominalizările la premiile OSCAR 2020 au fost anunțate, luni, de Academia americană de film. Gala de decernare a premiilor OSCAR va avea loc pe 9 februarie 2020.

Nominalizările la OSCAR 2020 au fost transmise LIVE, într-o ceremonie prezentată de actorii John Cho și Issa Rae.



Nominalizări OSCAR 2020 vor fi anunțate începând cu ora 15:20:

Cel mai bun film: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Little Woman, Marriage Story, 1917, Once upon a time...in Hollywood, Parasite

Cel mai bun regizor: Martin Scorsese (Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time...in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”, Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood”, Adam Driver “Marriage Story”, Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”, Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”, Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”, Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”, Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”, Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Al Pacino, “The Irishman”, Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”, Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” și Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Woman) și Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Cel mai bun film străin: “Corpus Christi” - Jan Komasa, “Honeyland” - Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov “Les Miserables” - Ladj Ly, “Pain and Glory” - Pedro Almodovar, “Parasite” - Bong Joon Ho

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” - Dean DeBlois, “I Lost My Body” - Jeremy Clapin, “Klaus” - Sergio Pablos, “Missing Link” - Chris Butler, “Toy Story 4” - Josh Cooley

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “The Irishman” - Steven Zaillian, “Jojo Rabbit” - Taika Waititi, “Joker”- Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, “Just Mercy” - Destin Daniel Cretton și Andrew Lanham, “Little Women” - Greta Gerwig, “The Two Popes” - Anthony McCarten

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “Knives Out” - Rian Johnson, “Marriage Story” - Noah Baumbach, “1917” - Sam Mendes și Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” - Quentin Tarantino, “Parasite” - Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cea mai bună imagine: “The Irishman” - Rodrigo Prieto, “Joker” - Lawrence Sher, “The Lighthouse” - Jarin Blaschke, “1917” - Roger Deakins, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” - Robert Richardson

Cel mai bun montaj: “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Parasite”

Cea mai bună scenografie: “The Irishman” - Bob Shaw și Regina Graves, “Jojo Rabbit” - Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova, “1917” - Dennis Gassner și Lee Sandales, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” - Barbara Ling și Nancy Haigh, “Parasite” - Lee Ha-Jun și Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram și Cho Hee.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "1917," Thomas Newman "Joker," Hildur Guðnadóttir "Little Women," Alexandre Desplat "Marriage Story," Randy Newman "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," John Williams

Cel mai bun cântec: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” - “Toy Story 4” ; “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”; “I’m Standing With You” - “Breakthrough”; “Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2”; “Stand Up” - “Harriet”

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "1917", "Ford v Ferrari", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "Joker"

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "1917", "Ford v Ferrari", "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "Ad Astra", "Joker"

Cele mai bune efecte speciale: “Avengers Endgame”, “The Irishman”, “1917”, “The Lion King”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cele mai bune costume: "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", "Little Women", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker"

Cel mai bun machiaj: “Bombshell”, “Joker”, “Judy”, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”, “1917”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Dcera (Daughter)", "Hair Love", "Kitbull", "Memorable", "Sister"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: "Brotherhood", "Nefta Football Club", "The Neighbors' Window", "Saria", "A Sister"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “American Factory”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy”, “For Sama”, “Honeyland”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “In the Absence”, “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”, “Life Overtakes Me”, “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Gala de decernare a premiilor OSCAR 2020 va avea loc pe 9 februarie.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















1780 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
16:37 Google se apropie de ”borna” de 1.000 de miliarde de dolari capitalizare
16:33 Omul de afaceri Dragoș Săvulescu, condamnat în dosarul retrocedărilor de plaje, s-a predat autorităților din Italia
16:30 Simona Halep, debutul și obiectivul pentru 2020: "Câștigarea unui Grand Slam, a început să-mi placă"
16:22 Elisabeta Lipă, după ce MTS a anunțat bugetele federațiilor: "Mi-a luat o mare povară, asumarea medaliilor"
16:05 Campania de informare "Fii la tine-n țară la fel ca afară!"
16:04 „Anul 2020 va fi un an cu șantier deschis pe Autostrada Sibiu-Pitești” - Ministrul Transporturilor. Ce spune despre finanțarea europeană pentru proiect
15:23 Florin Niculescu Quintet duce muzica "East to West" în EUROPALIA
15:18 FOTO Omul-păianjen francez a fost arestat din nou, după ce a escaladat o clădire de 48 de etaje din Paris pentru a-și arăta susținerea pentru protestele antiguvernamentale din Franța
15:14 Câți bani vor împrumuta Finanțele în 2020. Vor să ia 6 miliarde euro de pe piața externă (OFICIAL)
15:13 Națiunile îndoliate de tragedia aviatică din Iran vor discuta despre acțiunea legală împotriva Teheranului
15:12 VIDEO Nominalizările la OSCAR 2020 - Lista completă
15:07 Volei (m): Franța, Canada și Iran, ultimele echipe calificate la JO 2020
15:04 Generalul MAI Marin Gheorghe-Nucu, trecut în rezervă
15:04 Prinții William și Harry neagă că ducii de Sussex ar fi fost hărțuiți de ducele de Cambridge
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

A murit jurnalista Cristina Țopescu
Mesaj pe pagina oficială a Cristinei Țopescu, din partea unei prietene: ”Am sunat la 112. Nu credeți prostiile de la tv! Cris nu s-a sinucis. Aveți decență”
Surse: Cristina Țopescu a fost găsită în pat, învelită cu plapuma / E puțin probabil să se fi sinucis
Mai mulți câini au fost găsiți în casa Cristinei Țopescu. Doi dintre ei erau morți
Cum a întâmpinat prințul William decizia fratelui său de a părăsi prim-planul familiei regale
Deputatul Emanuel Ungureanu prezintă imagini cu infirmiere de la spitalul Bagdasar Arseni, care "mânjesc pereții cu mopuri jegoase"
În singurătate: Cum amintește moartea Cristinei Țopescu de cazul altor personalități găsite decedate în propriile case
VIDEO Nicușor Dan a prezentat un sondaj care arată că e mult mai bine plasat decât Vlad Voiculescu în preferințele bucureștenilor. Care sunt cifrele
Vela, după moartea Cristinei Țopescu: E devreme pentru variante-sinucidere, infarct, comoție cerebrală
Primarul Capitalei: Linia de tramvai să devină bandă unică și pentru autobuze


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne