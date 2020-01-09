Español
VIDEO Familia regală, mâhnită de anunțul făcut de Ducii de Sussex privind renunțarea la rolurile regale. Regina nu a fost consultată

de DG     HotNews.ro
Joi, 9 ianuarie 2020, 10:01


Regina Elizabeth si Meghan Markle
Regina Elizabeth si Meghan Markle
Foto: Twitter
Familia Regală a Marii Britanii este ”mâhnită” de anunțul făcut de Prințul Harry și Meghan Markle privind ”abdicarea” de la rolurile regale, oficiali din Palatul Buckingham precizând că cei doi au făcut anunțul privind retragerea fără a se consulta cu Regina, relatează BBC News.

Buckingham Palace a fost șocat de anunțul celor doi, a precizat corespondentul BBC News, care notează că existau discuții legate de viitorul celor doi, însă acestea erau în stadiu incipient.

Potrivit sursei citate, subiectul era unul ”complicat”.



În declarația de presă de miercuri, cei doi au precizat că decizia de a face pasul înapoi și de a-și împărți timpul între Marea Britanie și America a venit după luni întregi de discuții interne și reflecție.


“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Cei doi au mai transmis că vor să înceapă un nou capitol și vor căuta să obțină independența financiară, însă, în același timp, vor continua să onoreze datoriile față de Regină.


