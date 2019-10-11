Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Atac la un mall în Manchester: Patru persoane ar fi fost înjunghiate. Zona a fost evacuată- UPDATE

de DG     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 11 octombrie 2019, 14:05 Actualitate | Esenţial


atac in Manchester
atac in Manchester
Foto: Twitter
Un atac a avut loc la Centrul Comercial Arndale din Manchester, Marea Britanie, existând informații legate de persoane înjunghiate. Patru răniți primesc îngrijiri medicale, iar zona a fost evacuată, transmite Reuters.

Serviciul de ambulanță britanic a transmis că patru persoane sunt îngrijite după incidentul de la centrul comercial.



Martori oculari povestesc despre scene de haos în timp ce un număr mare de polițiști și echipe de salvare au descins în zonă, chiar înainte de ora prânzului, scrie și The Telegraph.



Înregistrări de la fața locului arată un ofițer de poliție care îndreaptă pistolul către un bărbat care zace pe asfalt, potrivit Sky News.

Poliția regiunii Manchester a confirmat incidentul precizând că se află la centrul comercial situat în centrul orașului.

Se actualizează






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















267 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
14:27 Criticul Kremlinului Aleksei Navalnîi spune că procurorii vor să îi confiște casa
14:26 Președintele Iohannis susține o declarație de presă la finalul consultărilor cu reprezentanții partidelor parlamentare, de la care PSD a lipsit
14:19 ​Tusk, după ce Erdogan a amenințat că deschide granițele pentru migranți: Nu vom accepta șantajul lui Erdogan
14:09 Oprișan schimbă macazul: Dai cautare pe google „proasta României” și îți dă Dăncilă / Cum o lăuda baronul de Vrancea, în iunie, pentru cât e de „deșteaptă și cinstită”
14:05 VIDEO Atac la un mall în Manchester: Patru persoane ar fi fost înjunghiate. Zona a fost evacuată- UPDATE
14:01 Peste 30.000 de copii și însoțitori la România - Norvegia / Contra: "Suntem impresionați de numărul imens, ne face și mai responsabili"
14:01 Schimbare uluitoare a vremii - La Denver s-a trecut de la +28 de grade la ninsoare în doar opt ore
13:48 Noi modificări la Codul rutier intră în vigoare sâmbătă / Ce riscă șoferii care folosesc telefonul mobil în timpul mersului / Sancțiuni și pentru bicicliști și pentru cei cu trotinete
13:46 Congo: Un avion care avea la bord staff-ul președintelui s-a prăbușit într-o pădure din estul țării
13:43 VIDEO Kenya: Un avion a ieșit de pe pistă înainte de decolare / Două persoane au fost rănite
13:40 Schimbare la vârful companiei IT SAP
13:32 INFOGRAFIC Studiu: cât se uită românii la TV și ce fel de conținut online consumă / Cât au crescut Neflix&Co / Ce posturi ar lua cu ei pe o insulă pustie
13:29 Energia, în cifre: România a devenit importator net de energie electrică, iar producția este tot mai scăzută
13:26 Un tânăr din Alba a găsit în ATM 12.000 de lei și i-a predat poliției
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Moțiunea de cenzură a trecut de votul Parlamentului, Guvernul Viorica Dăncilă a fost demis
PNL promite „o soluție foarte rapidă” pentru un nou guvern. 10 măsuri urgente pe care liberalii vor să le ia când se instalează la Palatul Victoria
​VIDEO Ce nu s-a văzut la TV în ziua când PSD a picat de la Guvernare
VIDEO Reacție total deplasată a lui Eugen Teodorovici la adresa unei jurnaliste: „Sunteți liberă diseară? / „Îmi faceți curte că nu vă văd ochișorii, dinții văd că îi aveți puși”
Klaus Iohannis: Rezolvat, azi a câștigat România! / Convoc partidele la consultări de mâine / Alegerile anticipate - cea mai bună soluție. Voi vedea dacă există consens
Seara post-moțiune la televiziunile de știri: Antena 3 și România TV știu deja ce va fi după Dăncilă / Promisiuni cu o "confruntare" Ciutacu-Dăncilă / B1 s-a "lepădat" de PSD
Viorica Dăncilă: Au fost colegi din PSD care au trădat / Plecăm cu datoria împlinită
LIVETEXT Consultări la Cotroceni pentru formarea unui nou guvern / Orban: PNL e pregătit să preia guvernarea / Barna vrea anticipate, Kelemen și Tăriceanu nu, Tomac spune că nu se pot face
Se ascut cuțitele în PSD. Gruparea Ciolacu-Stănescu s-a întâlnit cu Ponta și pregătește înlăturarea lui Dăncilă
PSD în opoziție. Ce spun liderii social-democrați după eșecul din Parlament și ce planuri au


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne