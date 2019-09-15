Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Prințul Harry împlinește 35 de ani. Ce mesaje i-au transmis Regina Elizabeth și soția

de Redactia     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 15 septembrie 2019, 15:23 Actualitate | Esenţial


Regina si printul Harry (sursa foto-The Royal Family)
Regina si printul Harry (sursa foto-The Royal Family)
Foto: Hotnews
​Prințul Harry împlinește astăzi 35 de ani, momentul fiind marcat de felicitări din partea bunicii, Regina Elizabeth, și a soției Meghan Markle. ”Munca ta în folosul cauzelor de care ești atât de atașat mă inspiră în fiecare zi”, a fost mesajul lui Markle publicat pe instagram, alături de un colaj foto.

”Munca ta în folosul cauzelor de care ești atât de atașat mă inspiră în fiecare zi. Ești cel mai bun soț și minunat tată pentru fiul nostru. Te iubim. La mulți ani!”, a fost mesajul ducesei de Sussex pentru soțul ei, publicat pe rețeaua socială favorită.


Și regina i-a urat ”La mulți ani” pe contul oficial de twitter al Casei Regale.


Un mesaj similar a fost transmis și de tatăl său, Prințul Charles.







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















369 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
16:29 DigiSport: Victor Corui a murit după ce a fost lovit de tren la Londra. Era fiul unul fost mare baschetbalist
16:23 Guvernul israelian a legalizat o colonie din Cisiordania ocupată la două zile înainte de alegerile legislative
15:32 Producția mondială de petrol scade cu șase la sută după atacul cu drone asupra instalațiilor din Arabia Saudită
15:23 FOTO Prințul Harry împlinește 35 de ani. Ce mesaje i-au transmis Regina Elizabeth și soția
15:08 Alex Cicâldău și-a prelungit contractul cu Universitatea Craiova până în 2025
14:47 Grecia: Un incendiu masiv de pădure continuă pentru a doua zi, la 60 de kilometri de Atena
14:31 ​Champions League: Ovidiu Hațegan va arbitra meciul Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona
14:19 Meteorologi: O masă de aer polar va traversa România săptămâna viitoare / În depresiunile intramontane sunt așteptate temperaturi sub zero grade
14:04 Angelina Jolie va avea o emisiune pentru copii la BBC și scrie o carte despre drepturile celor mici
13:50 Alegeri în Tunisia: Văduva președintelui a cărui moarte a dus la declanșarea anticipatelor a decedat în ziua votului. Este al doilea scrutin democratic de la Primăvara arabă
13:39 Digi24: ​Noul guvern de la Kiev a anulat un contract american pentru gaze. Compania din SUA era asociată în proiect și cu o firmă românească
13:30 Liga Campionilor, polo (m): CSM Oradea s-a calificat în turul al treilea; Steaua București, eliminată
13:17 [P] Strategia liberalilor pentru a ajunge la guvernare. După europarlamentare, vor să câștige prezidențialele, localele și parlamentarele
13:17 Regizorul Alexandru Darie, internat în stare gravă la Spitalul Fundeni
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Fiul lui Osama bin Laden, ucis într-o operațiune antiteroristă a SUA în Afganistan, anunță Casa Albă UPDATE
Paleologu: Dacă USR ar veni la guvernare ar fi un eșec garantat. Eu aș fi mai radical și aș propune fără proști în funcții publice / Iohannis să se spele pe cap cu Dăncilă -UPDATE
Dispută între ministrul muncii și fostul președinte: Nu ați spus că România nu are nevoie de autostrăzi? / Băsescu: E interesantă prezentarea metafizică pe care o aveți
Cioloș revine cu noi declarații despre propunerea controversată a Franței la Comisia Europeană/ Spune că așteaptă lămuriri de la autoritățile franceze
Digisport: ”Ce a făcut e inimaginabil!”. O nouă reacție după comportamentul grosolan al lui Ilie Năstase
Brexit, etapa cinematografică Scena răzbunării în stil mafiot din Nașul, preferata lui Boris Johnson. Regizorul Francis Ford Coppola: E pe punctul de a distruge Marea Britanie
Brexit Fostul premier David Cameron: ”Boris Johnson este un mincinos care a susținut ieșirea din UE doar pentru a-și promova cariera politică”
Regizorul Alexandru Darie, internat în stare gravă la Spitalul Fundeni
Reziduul de plastic din corpul copiilor a crescut în proporții alarmante pentru sănătate, potrivit unui studiu autorizat german
Băsescu: Pactul lui Dăncilă e cel mai fals pe care l-am văzut pus pe hârtie. Degeaba ai salariu mai mare dacă te duci în spital și mori


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne