FOTO Prințul Harry împlinește 35 de ani. Ce mesaje i-au transmis Regina Elizabeth și soția

”Munca ta în folosul cauzelor de care ești atât de atașat mă inspiră în fiecare zi. Ești cel mai bun soț și minunat tată pentru fiul nostru. Te iubim. La mulți ani!”, a fost mesajul ducesei de Sussex pentru soțul ei, publicat pe rețeaua socială favorită.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Color Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal
Și regina i-a urat ”La mulți ani” pe contul oficial de twitter al Casei Regale.
\uD83C\uDF89 Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/WM3ldGJDPC— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2019
Un mesaj similar a fost transmis și de tatăl său, Prințul Charles.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH \uD83C\uDF82 pic.twitter.com/1Ps2h9JDy8— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2019