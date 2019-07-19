Español
VIDEO Cutremur de 5.3 grade în Grecia. Seismul s-a resimțit puternic și în Atena, oamenii ieșind pe străzi, panicați -UPDATE

de DG     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 19 iulie 2019, 15:03


Cutremur in Grecia
Cutremur in Grecia
Foto: Hotnews
Un cutremur cu magnitudinea de 5.3 grade pe scara Richter a avut loc vineri în zona oraşului grec Atena, anunţă Centrul European de Geofizică. Seismul s-a resimțit puternic și în Capitala Greciei, fiind primul cutremur mai mare care lovește orașul din 1999 și până acum.

Seismul de 5.3 grade s-a produs la adâncimea de doar zece kilometri, la o distanță de 22 de km la nord-vest de capitala Atena. Au urmat trei replici, ultima fiind de 4,4 grade pe scara Richter.

Oamenii au intrat în panică ieșind din clădiri, povestește un martor citat de Reuters.

”A fost puternic, dar, din fericire, nu a durat foarte mult”, a mai spus el, potrivit sursei citate.



Potrivit presei locale, din informațiile de până acum, nu există răniți și nici daune materiale majore.



În Capitala Greciei a fost nevoie de intervenția pompierilor pentru a salva zeci de persoane care au rămas blocate în lifturi, după ce a intervenit o pană de curent.

Este primul cutremur mai mare care lovește Atena din 1999 și până acum.





















