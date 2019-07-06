Fiul lui Meghan Markle și al Prințului Harry a fost botezat: Primele imagini în care bebelușul poate fi văzut cu-adevărat

De la nașterea lui, pe 6 mai, și până acum, părinții au fost foarte zgârciți, oferind publicului doar fotografii cu micuțul de la distanță sau din care se putea distinge clar doar câte un detaliu.
Fotografiile au fost publicate pe rețeaua socială după ceremonia botezului care a avut loc în cadru privat, presa fiind ținută departe de eveniment.
De obicei, ceremoniile regale erau private, dar presa avea acces la momentul sosirii membrilor familiei regale și invitaților, așa cum s-a întâmplat în cazul ducelui și ducesei de Cambridge și al botezului celor trei copii, George, Charlotte și Louis.
Decizia lui Harry și Meghan de a bloca cu totul accesul presei a stârnit numeroase critici, mai ales după ce contribuabilii britanici au aflat că renovarea reședinței cuplului i-a costat 3 milioane de dolari, fonduri provenite din taxele lor.
Din fotografii lipsește străbunica, regina Elizabeth a II a a Marii Britanii.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal