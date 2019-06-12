Grupul PPE din Parlamentul European susține guvernul condus de Maia Sandu

„Blocul ACUM este partenerul Partidului Național Liberal în Republica Moldova, Blocul ACUM este partenerul PPE în Republica Moldova și Blocul ACUM este singura forță politică proeuropeană care poate aduce Republica Moldova mai aproape de Uniunea Europeană”, a scris Mureșan, care este și vicepreședinte al grupului PPE din Parlamentul European.Potrivit declarației adoptate de grupul PPE, cel mai numeros din PE, guvernul condus de Maia Sandu este unul „legitim și reflectă voința cetățenilor moldoveni, care trebuie respectată”.Declarația face și un apel la calm și reținere și cere fostului guvern și celorlalte forțe politice să „acționeze responsabil” pentru a permite tranziția puterii.Iată mai jos declarația PPE:„We, the EPP Group in the European Parliament, are extremely concerned by the latest developments in Moldova.We fully support the decisions taken by the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, including the formation of the government coalition led by Maia Sandu with a pro-European agenda on the basis of a mutual commitment to reforms and to the core principles enshrined in the EU Association Agreement.This is not only legitimate and legal but reflects the will of Moldovan citizens which must be respected.The EPP Group strongly reiterates its call for calm and restraint. We particularly call on former government and other political forces to act responsibly and to enable a smooth transition of government, including having access to and political oversight of all state institutions”.