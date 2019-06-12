Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Grupul PPE din Parlamentul European susține guvernului condus de Maia Sandu

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 12 iunie 2019, 13:40 Actualitate | Esenţial


Siegfried Muresan
Siegfried Muresan
Foto: Parlamentul European
Grupul PPE din Parlamentul European susține noul Guvern al Republicii Moldova, considerând că executivul condus de Maia Sandu este unul legitim, care a fost învestit respectând toate legile din Republica Moldova și toate normele democratice internaționale, potrivit unei declarații preluate de europarlamentarul liberal Siegfried Mureșan pe pagina sa de Facebook.

„Blocul ACUM este partenerul Partidului Național Liberal în Republica Moldova, Blocul ACUM este partenerul PPE în Republica Moldova și Blocul ACUM este singura forță politică proeuropeană care poate aduce Republica Moldova mai aproape de Uniunea Europeană”, a scrie Mureșan, care este și vicepreședinte al grupului PPE din Parlamentul European.

Potrivit declarației adoptate de grupul PPE, cel mai numeros din PE, guvernul condus de Maia Sandu este unul „legitim și reflectă voința cetățenilor moldoveni, care trebuie respectată”.

Declarația face și un apel la calm și reținere și cere fostului guvern și celorlalte forțe politice să „acționeze responsabil” pentru a permite tranziție puterii.

Iată mai jos declarația PPE:

„We, the EPP Group in the European Parliament, are extremely concerned by the latest developments in Moldova.

We fully support the decisions taken by the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, including the formation of the government coalition led by Maia Sandu with a pro-European agenda on the basis of a mutual commitment to reforms and to the core principles enshrined in the EU Association Agreement.

This is not only legitimate and legal but reflects the will of Moldovan citizens which must be respected.

The EPP Group strongly reiterates its call for calm and restraint. We particularly call on former government and other political forces to act responsibly and to enable a smooth transition of government, including having access to and political oversight of all state institutions”.





















28 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
13:56 Raluca Turcan, despre moțiune: Nu sunt suficiente voturi în momentul de față
13:54 Gigi Becali l-a adus pe Alexandru Tudor la FCSB: "Știe multe despre administrarea fotbalului. Nu mai există televizoare în cameră la Academie, a fost ideea lui"
13:54 Ciolacu, despre moțiunea de cenzură: Este la latitudinea colegilor dacă votează sau nu. Moțiunea nu trece
13:40 Grupul PPE din Parlamentul European susține guvernului condus de Maia Sandu
13:38 USR-Plus, orbitoarea lebădă albă
13:29 VIDEO Hong Kong: Confruntări între poliție și protestatari care încearcă să ajungă la Parlament
13:26 Președinția anunță semnarea acordului politic propus partidelor, de către PNL, USR, Pro România și PMP / Nicio referire legată de PSD, ALDE și UDMR
13:16 Cine a vorbit, Teodorovici - ministrul de Finanțe sau Teodorovici - candidatul PSD la prezidențiale?
13:10 Falimentul Bucureștiului și cheltuielile primarului Gabriela Firea
13:06 UPDATE Rusia: Protestele față de arestarea ziaristului Ivan Golunov continuă, deși poliția a renunțat la acuzațiile de trafic de droguri / Cel puțin 94 de protestatari, arestați, printre care și Aleksei Navalnîi
13:02 Ce joburi cred românii că nu pot fi înlocuite niciodată de roboți
12:56 ​SONDAJ Credeți că va trece moțiunea de cenzură și guvernul Dăncilă va fi demis?
12:56 PSD susține că Iohannis îi minte pe români cu privire la ”dezastrul” economic
12:50 Start-Up Nation 2018-2019: Cele 10 produse, servicii și facilități oferite de Banca Transilvania
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Carnagiul din Mali: O seară de sânge și cenușă, începută în strigătele jihadiștilor „Allah akbar, Allah akbar!”
Guvernul va pune populația să plătească două pensii pentru primari. Discuții aprinse în CES: Încercați să ne credeți proști!
VIDEO Igor Dodon formulează condițiile pentru statutul Transnistriei: Kozak mi-a dictat, după ce i-am spus că nu putem scrie „federalizare”
Știrile ProTV: Momentul jenant în care Guvernul explică nevoia pensiilor speciale. ”Urgența este... ăăă”
Digi 24: Kovesi rupe tăcerea, după zvonurile că va candida la prezidențiale. Ce decizie a luat fosta șefă a DNA
​VIDEO Povestea cailor și vacilor vagaboande din Sulina. Cum s-a ajuns la scena șocantă în care o herghelie de cai este forțată să treacă un canal învolburat
Tânăra din Timișoara arsă grav într-o explozie a fost transferată la Viena cu ambulanța, iar familia a fost pusă să plătească transportul / Ministerul Sănătății: A fost transferată deși nu este asigurată medical și nu putea beneficia de îngrijiri în străinătate
LIVETEXT VIDEO Criza politică de la Chișinău: Angajați de la Protecție și Pază, demiși după ce și-au anunțat susținerea față de Guvernul Maiei Sandu / Percheziții la sediul instituției / Andrei Năstase, îmbrânceli cu șeful Poliției
​Guvernul condus de Pavel Filip a decis transferarea ambasadei Republicii Moldova de la Tel Aviv la Ierusalim
Vasile Bănescu, despre amenințările la adresa ziaristei Diana Oncioiu: Dacă gestul acesta este real, autorul lui va putea fi, sper, identificat cât mai curând de autorități


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2018 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne