VIDEO Actorul Manu Bennet, cunoscut pentru rolurile din seria Hobbit și Spartacus, s-a dezbrăcat în pielea goală în templul mare din Sarmizegetusa Regia și a practicat ritualul haka

This is the ancient temple of Dacia. The Dac peoples occupied this incredible city in the mountains until the Romans arrived & completely destroyed it, removing from history the images & stories of Dacian culture & religion. Further south, the same happened to the Thracians. #forgottencultures #forgottenreligions This, place has so much spiritual resonance. Thank you @comiccon.romania for making this trip possible & my sincere apologies to the security guards who were momentarily alarmed when I broke out the haka to unite or perhaps reunite the spirit of the Maori with the Dacians.