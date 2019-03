​VIDEO Tusk, întrebat despre haosul liderilor britanici privind Brexit : ”E suficient loc în iad”

EU27 responds to UK requests in a positive spirit and:

\uD83D\uDC49 agrees to Art. 50 extension until 22 May if Withdrawal Agreement approved next week

\uD83D\uDC49 if not agreed next week then extension until 12 April

\uD83D\uDC49 approves ‘Strasbourg Agreement’

\uD83D\uDC49 continues no-deal preparations