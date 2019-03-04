O ciclistă a fost obligată să se oprească după ce i-a ajuns din urmă pe concurenții din cursa masculină

Neutralisation of our women race at railroad crossing in Sint-Denijs-Boekel in #OHNWomen #ohn19 due to a very slow mens race. riders will restart with same timings— OmloopHetNieuwsblad (@OmloopHNB) March 2, 2019
Today was the first spring classic in Belgium. I attacked after 7km, and was alone in the break for around 30km...but then a awkward moment happend and I almost saw the back of the men's peloton... May the other women and me were to fast or the men to slow\uD83D\uDE48 After the neutralization, I was caught up again and finished the race on the 74th place. \uD83D\uDEB4\uD83C\uDFFB♀️ #bigla #chapter2 #endura #ohn #ohn19 #ohnwomen #roadrace #springclassic #sheridesroad #sufferfest #womenpower \uD83D\uDCF8: @velofocus