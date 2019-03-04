Español
O ciclistă a fost obligată să se oprească după ce i-a ajuns din urmă pe concurenții din cursa masculină

de DG     HotNews.ro
Luni, 4 martie 2019, 18:07


Nicole Hanselmann
Nicole Hanselmann
Foto: Twitter
O ciclistă de 27 de ani din Elveția a trecut printr-un moment cel puțin ciudat când a fost obligată să se oprească pentru că îi ajunsese din urmă pe cicliștii din cursa masculină, care începuse cu 10 minute mai devreme, relatează CNN. Incidentul a avut loc la o competiție sportivă din Belgia.

Ciclista Nicole Hanselmann a descris incidentul ca fiind ”un moment bizar”, fiind oprită sâmbătă la cursa Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Sportiva, o fostă campioană, reușise să aibă un avans considerabil față de concurentele femei, de 30 de km din cursa de 120 de km, însă a fost blocată până când distanța între ea și cicliștii bărbați au fost restabilită.


Organizatorii competiției au transmis pe twitter că au apelat la „neutralizarea sportivelor... din cauza ritmului mult prea lent al bărbaților”.


























