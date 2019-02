România a trecut pe agenda Consiliului Afacerilor Generale respectarea statului de drept și a valorilor europene în Polonia și Ungaria

\uD83D\uDCE2 Coming up tomorrow 19/2, I’ll be chairing the 2nd #GAC @EUCouncil meeting under @ro2019eu



\uD83D\uDD0E On the agenda:



\uD83D\uDCCC Next #MFF

\uD83D\uDCCC Preparation of March #EUCO

\uD83D\uDCCC Sustainable #Europe by 2030

\uD83D\uDCCC EU common values

\uD83D\uDCCC Free and fair #EUElections2019

\uD83D\uDCCC \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDEDrelations