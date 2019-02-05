Español
Mormântul lui Karl Marx a fost vandalizat

de DG     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 5 februarie 2019, 17:10 Actualitate | Esenţial


Mormântul filosofului german Karl Marx din Cimitirul Highgate, situat în nordul Londrei, a fost vandalizat.

Monumentul funerar dedicat filosofului a fost lovit cu ciocanul, potrivit unei postări pe twitter a organizației Friends of Highgate Cemetery.

Actul de vandalism a distrus placa de marmură care provenea de la mormântul original al filosofului și a fost integrată în monumentul funerar inagurat în 1954, scrie Guardian.


Ian Dungavell, directorul executiv al organizației Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, a condamnat atacul, calificându-l drept revoltător, o formă de poziționare politică incoerentă.

Nici un alt mormânt din cimitir nu a fost vandalizat, iar poliția investighează cazul.



Filosoful Karl Marx (1818-1883) a murit în exil, la Londra, fiind înmormântat alături de soția sa în cimitirul din nordul capitalei Angliei.





















