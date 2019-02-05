Mormântul lui Karl Marx a fost vandalizat

Karl Marx's memorial has been vandalised! It looks like someone has had a go at it with a hammer. It's a Grade I-listed monument; this is no way to treat our heritage. @MarxLibrary @HeritageCrime We will repair as far as possible. pic.twitter.com/6nY2TJOjw7— Highgate Cemetery (@HighgateCemeter) February 5, 2019
This is where Karl Marx is resting. 19th century Highgate cemetery in #London . He was buried here in 1883.— Mayuresh Konnur (@kmayuresh) January 27, 2019
Tomb reads his words: “The philosophers have only interpreted the world in various ways. The point however, is to change it.” pic.twitter.com/m4Mzyj6sM9