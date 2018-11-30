Mike Pompeo, mesaj de centenarul Unirii: Statele Unite vor continua să susțină România în eforturile sale de a apăra valorile democratice și statul de drept

„Statele Unite vor contina să susțină România în eforturile sale de a apăra valorile democratice și statul de drept, care se află în centrul relațiilor noastre și la baza creșterii economice și a prosperității”, se arată în mesajul lui Mike Pompeo, postat pe site-ul Departamentului de Stat.
„Michael R. Pompeo
Secretary of State
Washington, DC
November 30, 2018
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Romanian people on your National Day.
On this day, we celebrate with all Romanians the 100th anniversary of the creation of modern Romania and we reflect on our friendship and strategic partnership. Romania is a strong Ally of the United States. We appreciate Romania’s contribution to global security through its membership in NATO, including participation in international missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, and we appreciate the sacrifices Romania has made. We salute your leadership in addressing regional issues, such as Black Sea security. The United States will continue to stand with Romania in its efforts to uphold democratic values and the rule of law, which are at the core of our relationship and the foundation of economic growth and prosperity”.