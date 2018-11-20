Mesajul comisarului european pe justiție, după întâlnirea cu Toader: Este important ca România să facă pașii necesari pentru a asigura independența justiției și continuarea luptei anticorupție

Constructive discussion with Romanian MoJ Mr Tudorel Toader on how to advance the justice files during the Romanian Presidency. I also stressed the importance of Romania taking the right steps to ensure independence of the judiciary & the fight against corruption #RuleofLaw #CVM pic.twitter.com/5OMJuB6MxD— Věra Jourová (@VeraJourova) November 20, 2018
Very inspiring meeting with the President of #Romania @KlausIohannis. We discussed upcoming Romanian Presidency to the EU, #RuleofLaw and the next Elections to the European Parliament. pic.twitter.com/g66xyCOlMr— Věra Jourová (@VeraJourova) November 20, 2018