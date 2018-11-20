Español
Mesajul comisarului european pe justiție, după întâlnirea cu Toader: Este important ca România să facă pașii necesari pentru a asigura independența justiției și continuarea luptei anticorupție

de DG     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 20 noiembrie 2018, 17:19 Actualitate | Esenţial


Vera Jourova
Vera Jourova
Foto: Facebook
​Este important ca România să facă pașii necesari pentru a asigura independența justiției și continuarea luptei anticorupție, a transmis comisarul european pe justiție, Vera Jourova, la finalul întrevederii cu ministrul Tudorel Toader. Jourova s-a întâlnit marți, la Palatul Cotroceni, și cu președintele Klaus Iohannis. Vizita oficialului european la București vine în contextul în care Comisia Europeană a prezentat recent raportul MCV în care România este criticată dur în ceea ce privește schimbarea legilor justiției și statul de drept.


”Discuții constructive cu ministrul justiției Tudorel Toader în ceea ce privește dosarul justiției înainte de preluarea președinției Consiliului UE de către România. Am subliniat importanța ca România să facă pașii necesari pentru a asigura independența justiției și continuarea luptei anticorupție”, a scris Jourova pe twitter.





De asemenea, comisarul european a mai spus că discuțiile cu președintele Klaus Iohannis au fost utile. Comisarul s-a întâlnit și cu președintele Înaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție, Cristina Tarcea.


























