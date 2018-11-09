Español
VIDEO UPDATE Atac în Melbourne, Australia: Mai multe persoane au fost înjunghiate, una dintre victime a murit. Atacatorul a fost reținut de poliție după ce a fost împușcat

de DG     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 9 noiembrie 2018, 8:55 Actualitate | Esenţial


Momentul cand atacatorul din Melbourne este impuscat
Momentul cand atacatorul din Melbourne este impuscat
Foto: Captura Twitter
Mai multe persoane au fost înjunghiate în centrul orașului australian Melbourne, atacatorul fiind reținut de poliție, scrie BBC News. Una dintre victime a murit la fața locului, iar atacatorul a fost împușcat de poliție fiind transportat la spital în stare gravă.

UPDATE: Poliția face apel la populație să le pună la dispoziție autorităților filmări video cu momentul atacului.





UPDATE: Poliția a confirmat că o persoană a murit la fața locului. Alte două persoane au fost transportate la spital. De asemenea, poliția a confirmat că suspectul a fost împușcat de forțele de ordine în piept și se află la spital în stare gravă.

Până la această oră, nu există indicii care să arate că incidentul este un atac terorist.

Zona unde a avut loc atacul a fost închisă.


UPDATE: Patru persoane, printre care și atacatorul, au fost rănite, scrie și The Guardian. Potrivit sursei citate, atacatorul a intrat cu mașina în mall-ul de pe strada Bourke și a atacat apoi mai mulți trecători.

Bărbatul arestat a fost transportat la spital în stare gravă.

Martorii oculari povestesc că după ce a intrat cu mașina în mall-ul Target, în jurul orei 4.20pm (ora locală), autoturismul a luat foc. Bărbatul a încercat să înjunghie mai multe persoane și s-a luptat cu poliția și trecătorii.

Imagini violente - Vezi video cu momentele în care agresorul se luptă cu polițiștii și este, în cele din urmă, împușcat:


Poliția a precizat că bărbatul arestat se află într-o stare critică. Inițial, forțele de ordine au fost alertate în legătură cu incendierea unei mașini.

Paramedicii au spus că au acordat îngrijiri medicale, la fața locului, pentru trei persoane, iar una dintre acestea ar fi în stare critică.

”Circumstanțele în care a avut loc incidentul urmează să fie stabilite”, au precizat autoritățile într-o declarație de presă.

Oamenii au fost sfătuiți să evite zona unde a avut loc incidentul.























VIDEO UPDATE Atac în Melbourne, Australia: Mai multe persoane au fost înjunghiate, una dintre victime a murit. Atacatorul a fost reținut de poliție după ce a fost împușcat
