Co-fondatorii Instagram părăsesc compania după 8 ani

de DG     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 25 septembrie 2018, 9:19 Actualitate | Esenţial


Facebook si Instagram
Foto: Pixabay
Foto: Pixabay
Co-fondatorii Instagram, Kevin Systrom și Mike Krieger, părăsesc compania. Cei doi și-au motivat gestul prin dorința și curiozitatea de a explora alte zone de creativitate, relatează BBC News.

Cei doi au făcut anunțul pe pagina lor de instagram. Rețeaua socială a fost achiziționată de compania Facebook în 2012, pentru 1 miliard de dolari și are acum peste 1 miliard de utilizatori din întreaga lume.

@mikeyk and I are grateful for the last eight years at Instagram and six years with the Facebook team. We’ve grown from 13 people on the team to over a thousand with offices around the world, all while building products used and loved by a community of over one billion. We’ve loved learning to scale a company and nurture an enormous global community. And we couldn’t have done it without our amazing Instagram team, and the support of @zuck, @sherylsandberg, @schrep, and @chriscox at Facebook - we’ve learned so much from all of you. Now, we’re ready for our next chapter. We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do. We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to just two users in a billion. Thank you for being part of Instagram’s community. It’s been (and will continue to be) an honor \uD83D\uDE4C\uD83C\uDFFB

Demisia celor doi vine în contextul în care au apărut relatări privind tensiunile dintre aceștia și conducerea Facebook.

BBC mai relatează că popularitatea Instagram a crescut în timp ce dezvoltarea produsul de bază  Facebook a stagnat. Acest lucru a dus la o presiune suplimentară a Facebook de a scoate tot mai mulți bani din Instagram, inclusiv prin introducerea unor opțiuni noi, în dezacord cu principiul simplității promovat inițial de fondatorii rețelei de distribuire a fotografiilor.

Kevin Systrom și Mike Krieger au pus bazele Instagram în 2010 și au continuat să conducă afacerea după ce aceasta a fost cumpărată de gigantul Facebook.























