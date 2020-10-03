Coronavirus: Adolescent de 17 ani din București, internat la ATI cu sindrom inflamator multisistemic
The authors of the MMWR report called the adult condition MIS-A.
“Clinical suspicion and indicated SARS-CoV-2 testing, including antibody testing, might be needed to recognize and treat adults with MIS-A,” Sapna Bamrah Morris, MD, of the CDC’s COVID-19 response team, and colleagues wrote.
“Further research is needed to understand the pathogenesis and long-term effects of this condition. Ultimately, the recognition of MIS-A reinforces the need for prevention efforts to limit spread of SARS-CoV-2.”
Morris and colleagues examined case data related to 27 patients who had gastrointestinal, dermatologic and neurologic symptoms without the presence of severe respiratory illness and who had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test — traits indicative of MIS-A. They excluded patients that had alternative diagnoses, such as bacterial sepsis, that could account for their symptoms. Of the cases, seven were from case reports, nine were reported to CDC and 11 were pulled from findings in peer-reviewed journals.
The researchers wrote that the patients included had “minimal respiratory symptoms, hypoxemia or radiologic abnormalities” and that only eight patients had respiratory symptoms before MIS-A onset.
“As with children, it is important that multidisciplinary care be considered to ensure optimal treatment,” the authors wrote. “In the process of learning more from MIS-A cases, the working case definition might need to be revised in order to systematically conduct a call for cases.”