Coronavirus: Adolescent de 17 ani din București, internat la ATI cu sindrom inflamator multisistemic

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 3 octombrie 2020, 14:06 Actualitate | Coronavirus


Coronavirus Romania
Coronavirus Romania
Foto: Facebook
Un adolescent de 17 ani din Bucureşti este al doilea copil din România care face o complicaţie gravă a infecţiei cu SARS Cov 2, numită sindrom inflamator multisistemic. El este internat la Spitalul Victor Gomoiu din Capitală, potrivit Mediafax.

Virusul i-a produs adolescentului o inflamație puternică în corp şi i-a atacat aproape toate organele. Medicii nu l-au intubat, dar îi administrează oxigen. Băiatul a ajuns la Spitalul Victor Gomoiu din Capitală în urmă cu câteva zile, cu febră şi stare generală alterată.

El se află acum în secţia ATI a spitalului, unde, în urmă cu doar câteva zile, un alt copil de 10 ani se confrunta cu aceeaşi boală, numită boala Kawasaki. Acesta a fost externat între timp.

Alţi doi copii care au Covid 19 sunt internaţi în acest moment la Terapie Intensivă: un bebeluş de 9 luni, care se află la Spitalul din Galaţi, în stare stabilă, şi un băieţel de 6 ani din Ilfov, internat la Spitalul Grigore Alexandrescu din Capitală, după ce a fost transferat cu peritonită de la Spitalul Gomoiu.

„A fost operat în urgenţă în sala de operaţie a compartimentului nostru Covid, a rămas pe acel compartiment, este internat împreună cu mama, starea lui este stabilă, se ameliorează de la o zi la alta. (...) În rest sunt 3 suspecţi, în momentul în care sunt pozitivi sunt trimişi către spitalele de boli infecţioase”, a precizat dr. Raluca Alexandru, purtătorul de cuvânt al Spitalului Grigore Alexandrescu.

În total, în ultimele două săptămâni aproape 1500 de copii s-au infectat cu noul coronavirus.








    La zeci, sute de mii de cazuri de COVID... (Sâmbătă, 3 octombrie 2020, 14:10)

    Nyk1 [utilizator]

    ...vor mai fi și din ăștia.

    Dar Ciuma Galbenă a zis că e mai bine să se deschidă școlile și restaurantele pe dinăuntru!
    pana la urma este mai complexa problema.. (Sâmbătă, 3 octombrie 2020, 14:30)

    ..13 [utilizator]

    Researchers said case findings suggest that adult patients with a previous or current SARS-CoV-2 infection can potentially develop a hyperinflammatory syndrome similar to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

    The authors of the MMWR report called the adult condition MIS-A.

    “Clinical suspicion and indicated SARS-CoV-2 testing, including antibody testing, might be needed to recognize and treat adults with MIS-A,” Sapna Bamrah Morris, MD, of the CDC’s COVID-19 response team, and colleagues wrote.
    “Further research is needed to understand the pathogenesis and long-term effects of this condition. Ultimately, the recognition of MIS-A reinforces the need for prevention efforts to limit spread of SARS-CoV-2.”

    Morris and colleagues examined case data related to 27 patients who had gastrointestinal, dermatologic and neurologic symptoms without the presence of severe respiratory illness and who had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test — traits indicative of MIS-A. They excluded patients that had alternative diagnoses, such as bacterial sepsis, that could account for their symptoms. Of the cases, seven were from case reports, nine were reported to CDC and 11 were pulled from findings in peer-reviewed journals.

    The researchers wrote that the patients included had “minimal respiratory symptoms, hypoxemia or radiologic abnormalities” and that only eight patients had respiratory symptoms before MIS-A onset.

    “As with children, it is important that multidisciplinary care be considered to ensure optimal treatment,” the authors wrote. “In the process of learning more from MIS-A cases, the working case definition might need to be revised in order to systematically conduct a call for cases.”
    n-am prea vazut tineri sa pastreze distanta fizica (Sâmbătă, 3 octombrie 2020, 14:31)

    4l3x [utilizator]

    poate iau si tinerii virusul in serios


INTERACTIV Unde a câștigat Nicușor Dan și unde a luat Gabriela Firea mai mult? Rezultatele pe fiecare secție din București / Situația voturilor anulate în fiecare secție comparativ cu rezultatele


