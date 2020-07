Canada: Guvernul unei provincii recomandă sexul prin găuri din pereți. Ce alte sfaturi oficiale mai sunt date pentru a evita transmiterea coronavirusului

I never thought I’d live to see the day where a government webpage is suggesting the use of glory holes pic.twitter.com/RU0FfYBsCw

Now this is how you do timely, rapid response PR:



"Today at YouPorn, we sent a letter to Honorable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health of British Columbia, for a $100K grant to support the building of glory holes across the province, further promoting 'socially distant' safe sex." pic.twitter.com/YrpbFhVKCy