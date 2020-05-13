Español
FOTO Coronavirus Marea Britanie: 494 noi decese în 24 de ore, în timp ce unii dintre englezi se întorc la muncă / Aglomerație la metrou

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 13 mai 2020, 17:18


Foto: Martyn Wheatley / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Numărul deceselor în Marea Britanie a ajuns miercuri la 33.186, după ce alte 494 de noi decese au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, relatează Reuters. În același timp, oamenii din Anglia care nu pot lucra de acasă sunt încurajați să se întoarcă miercuri la muncă.

Numărul noilor cazuri în ultimele 24 de ore este de 3.242, în timp ce bilanțul total a ajuns la 229.705.

Unii dintre cetățenii Angliei care nu pot lucra de acasă s-au întors azi la muncă, în timp ce guvernul relaxează unele dintre măsurile impuse pentru oprirea răspândirii pandemiei de coronavirus.

Guvernul britanic a îndemnat cetățenii să evite transportul public pe cât posibil, dar unii navetiști au spus că trenurile și autobuzele erau prea aglomerate.




Potrivit noilor reguli, englezii pot petrece mai mult timp în afara casei, iar două persoane din case diferite se pot întâlni menținând distanța de 2 metri.











