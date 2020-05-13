FOTO Coronavirus Marea Britanie: 494 noi decese în 24 de ore, în timp ce unii dintre englezi se întorc la muncă / Aglomerație la metrou

Numărul deceselor în Marea Britanie a ajuns miercuri la 33.186, după ce alte 494 de noi decese au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, relatează Reuters. În același timp, oamenii din Anglia care nu pot lucra de acasă sunt încurajați să se întoarcă miercuri la muncă.

Numărul noilor cazuri în ultimele 24 de ore este de 3.242, în timp ce bilanțul total a ajuns la 229.705.

Unii dintre cetățenii Angliei care nu pot lucra de acasă s-au întors azi la muncă, în timp ce guvernul relaxează unele dintre măsurile impuse pentru oprirea răspândirii pandemiei de coronavirus.

Guvernul britanic a îndemnat cetățenii să evite transportul public pe cât posibil, dar unii navetiști au spus că trenurile și autobuzele erau prea aglomerate.

@BPL_Transport think you need to step up and either limit passengers or put more frequent buses on! My 7am bus this morning is like a covid party bus, downstairs is packed, no distancing being put in place. I work at the hospital and the past two days I’ve never felt so unsafe!