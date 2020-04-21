Español
FOTO VIDEO Coronavirus SUA: Protestele față de măsura carantinării pot duce la creșterea bruscă a cazurilor de COVID-19, avertizează experții / Asistentele fac contraproteste și îndeamnă oamenii să stea acasă

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 7:35 Actualitate | Coronavirus


protest anticarantina SUA
protest anticarantina SUA
Foto: Captura video
Epidemiologii preconizează o nouă creștere bruscă a cazurilor de Covid-19 pe fondul protestelor americanilor față de măsurile de distanțare socială. În același timp, în SUA au apărut și contramanifestații față de protestele anticarantină, care continuă să se răspândească în țară, fiind susținute chiar de către președintele Donald Trump, scrie The Guardian.




În acest context, mai multe asistente s-au strâns în Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, luni, unde au loc proteste împotriva distanțării sociale. Asistentele au avut pancarte îndemnând oamenii să stea acasă.




Manifestații împotriva carantinei au avut loc și în alte state, Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio, California, Minnesota, iar unii epidemiologi preconizează că asemenea proteste ar putea provoca o creștere bruscă a numărului de cazuri de Covid.




Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiolog și cercetător pe sănătate publică la Harvard, a scris pe Twitter:

”Prevăd o creștere bruscă a epidemiei (timpul de incubare aproximativ 5-7 zile înainte de a se instala simptomele, dacă sunt, și transmiterea către contacți aproximativ atunci, chiar printre asimptomatici)... astfel că creșterea este așteptată în 2 săptămâni începând de acum”.






    "Protestele poate" (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 7:40)

    alibaba_zeul_meu [utilizator]

    Normal ca poate ca daca nu puteau...

    Editor: :D Am corectat între timp. Mulțimim. 
    Pai atunci... (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 7:50)

    Chemical_existence [utilizator]

    ...le doresc cat mai multe proteste! In felul asta pitecantropul orange va avea 10 voturi in noiembrie, hehehe..,Darwin is laughing out loud.
    Experti in fake news (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 8:21)

    mihai2015 [utilizator]

    Prevăd o creștere bruscă a epidemiei (timpul de incubare aproximativ 5-7 zile înainte de a se instala simptomele, dacă sunt, și transmiterea către contacți aproximativ atunci, chiar printre asimptomatici)... astfel că creșterea este așteptată în 204 săptămâni începând de acum.
    Numai minciuni, cei care demonstreaza sint 90% tineri care nu fac boala.
    Asazisi experti medicali emit numai pareri fara nici o baza stiintifica, pina acuma au spus numai prostii.
      daca nu l-au intrebat pe mihai (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 9:33)

      Captain Obvious [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui mihai2015

      au recurs la experti care au fost si scoala
      mai ales ca aia tineri (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 9:41)

      Captain Obvious [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui mihai2015

      o sa fie foarte reticenti sa se duca la parintii lor tinand cont de inteligenta de care dau dovada
        in Danemarca adunari cu 500 oameni (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 11:34)

        mihai2015 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui Captain Obvious

        Din luna mai in Danemarca vor fi permise adunari pina la 500 de oameni.
        Ce parere au expertii si comentatorii trompeta de mai sus, acolo nu va ecloza virusul?
        Numai ce face Trump nu este bun.
        Vezi ca Danemarca are guvern socialist. Ce mai spun expertii ? bineinteles numai ce spune Trump nu este bun.
    Zi Guardian si da-i pace (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 9:05)

    Setalcott [utilizator]

    "two healthcare workers in Denver blocked a similar protest" Pozele arata un asistent in mijlllocul drumului, intre masini

    "Footage showed one worker being subjected to abuse. A middle-aged woman was seen leaning out of a car, waving a sign that said: “Land of the free.”" “This is a free country,” she shouted. “Land of the free. Go to China if you want communism. Go to China. You go to work, why can’t I go to work?”
    Facepalm (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 10:44)

    tudor74 [utilizator]

    Pe acel camion scrie "Jesus is my vaccine" !!!!

    Ce s-a intamplat cu piscina genetica in aceasta tara de a ajuns in stadiul asta?
      pana una alta (Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 11:03)

      hanu [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui tudor74

      toti vor sa emigreze in america, nu vad pe nimeni din vest rupand granita chinei sau prietenilor tai rusi.


