FOTO VIDEO Coronavirus SUA: Protestele față de măsura carantinării pot duce la creșterea bruscă a cazurilor de COVID-19, avertizează experții / Asistentele fac contraproteste și îndeamnă oamenii să stea acasă

Going to a massive rally during a deadly pandemic is like running toward Chernobyl during the nuclear meltdown. #Harrisburg https://t.co/ksXobSp8uD— Tom Brier (@Brier4Congress) April 20, 2020
HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! Healthcare workers in Harrisburg are in the streets standing up & telling protestors of stay-at-home orders to #trustnurses because lives are at stake. #StayHomePA #StayHome @PatriotNews @PennLive @WITF @CBS21NEWS @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/f5edG4qUb2— SEIU Healthcare PA (@seiuhcpa) April 20, 2020
One of the nurses I spoke to today broke down crying in the middle of our interview. She was sobbing at the fact protesters simply didn't care about others. "I'd rather be broke than see my loved ones dead: https://t.co/Gim6vjHIb6 #harrisburg #Pennsylvania #protest #reopenPA— Joseph Darius Jaafari (@JosephJaafari) April 20, 2020
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Protest LIVE. #Harrisburg https://t.co/NZFu5FJXOJ— ₿ TruthRaider \uD83C\uDFF4☠️ (@TruthRaiderHQ) April 20, 2020
Editor: :D Am corectat între timp. Mulțimim.
Numai minciuni, cei care demonstreaza sint 90% tineri care nu fac boala.
Asazisi experti medicali emit numai pareri fara nici o baza stiintifica, pina acuma au spus numai prostii.
Ce parere au expertii si comentatorii trompeta de mai sus, acolo nu va ecloza virusul?
Numai ce face Trump nu este bun.
Vezi ca Danemarca are guvern socialist. Ce mai spun expertii ? bineinteles numai ce spune Trump nu este bun.
"Footage showed one worker being subjected to abuse. A middle-aged woman was seen leaning out of a car, waving a sign that said: “Land of the free.”" “This is a free country,” she shouted. “Land of the free. Go to China if you want communism. Go to China. You go to work, why can’t I go to work?”
Ce s-a intamplat cu piscina genetica in aceasta tara de a ajuns in stadiul asta?