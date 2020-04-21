FOTO VIDEO Coronavirus SUA: Protestele față de măsura carantinării pot duce la creșterea bruscă a cazurilor de COVID-19, avertizează experții / Asistentele fac contraproteste și îndeamnă oamenii să stea acasă

Going to a massive rally during a deadly pandemic is like running toward Chernobyl during the nuclear meltdown. #Harrisburg https://t.co/ksXobSp8uD

În acest context, mai multe asistente s-au strâns în Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, luni, unde au loc proteste împotriva distanțării sociale. Asistentele au avut pancarte îndemnând oamenii să stea acasă.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! Healthcare workers in Harrisburg are in the streets standing up & telling protestors of stay-at-home orders to #trustnurses because lives are at stake. #StayHomePA #StayHome @PatriotNews @PennLive @WITF @CBS21NEWS @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/f5edG4qUb2

One of the nurses I spoke to today broke down crying in the middle of our interview. She was sobbing at the fact protesters simply didn't care about others. "I'd rather be broke than see my loved ones dead: https://t.co/Gim6vjHIb6 #harrisburg #Pennsylvania #protest #reopenPA