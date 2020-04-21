Español
FOTO VIDEO Coronavirus SUA: Protestele față de măsura carantinării pot duce la creșterea bruscă a cazurilor de COVID-19, avertizează experții / Asistentele fac contraproteste și îndeamnă oamenii să stea acasă

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 21 aprilie 2020, 7:35


protest anticarantina SUA
protest anticarantina SUA
Foto: Captura video
Epidemiologii preconizează o nouă creștere bruscă a cazurilor de Covid-19 pe fondul protestelor americanilor față de măsurile de distanțare socială. În același timp, în SUA au apărut și contramanifestații față de protestele anticarantină, care continuă să se răspândească în țară, fiind susținute chiar de către președintele Donald Trump, scrie The Guardian.




În acest context, mai multe asistente s-au strâns în Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, luni, unde au loc proteste împotriva distanțării sociale. Asistentele au avut pancarte îndemnând oamenii să stea acasă.




Manifestații împotriva carantinei au avut loc și în alte state, Texas, Wisconsin, Ohio, California, Minnesota, iar unii epidemiologi preconizează că asemenea proteste ar putea provoca o creștere bruscă a numărului de cazuri de Covid.




Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiolog și cercetător pe sănătate publică la Harvard, a scris pe Twitter:

”Prevăd o creștere bruscă a epidemiei (timpul de incubare aproximativ 5-7 zile înainte de a se instala simptomele, dacă sunt, și transmiterea către contacți aproximativ atunci, chiar printre asimptomatici)... astfel că creșterea este așteptată în 204 săptămâni începând de acum”.






274 vizualizari


