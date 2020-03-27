Español
ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Boris Johnson a fost diagnosticat cu Covid-19

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 27 martie 2020, 13:19 Actualitate | Coronavirus


Foto: Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Profimedia Images
Premierul Regatului Unit, Boris Johnson, a fost testat pozitiv cu coronavirus și se află în autoizolare dar va conduce în continuare acțiunile guvernului împotriva pandemiei, relatează Reuters.

”În ultimele 24 de ore am dezvoltat simptome ușoare și am fost testat pozitiv cu coronavirus”, a spus Johnson. ”M-am autoizolat, dar voi continua să conduc răspunsul guvernului prin videoconferință în timp ce luptăm cu acest virus”, a spus el pe Twitter.

Purtătorul de cuvânt de la Downing Street a spus că Johnson, în vârstă de 55 de ani, a avut simptome ușoare de joi.

”Premierul a fost testat pentru coronavirus la sfatul medicului șef al Angliei, profesorul Chris Whitty”, a spus purtătorul de cuvânt.








