ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Boris Johnson a fost diagnosticat cu Covid-19

Purtătorul de cuvânt de la Downing Street a spus că Johnson, în vârstă de 55 de ani, a avut simptome ușoare de joi.

”Premierul a fost testat pentru coronavirus la sfatul medicului șef al Angliei, profesorul Chris Whitty”, a spus purtătorul de cuvânt.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this.