ULTIMA ORĂ VIDEO Boris Johnson a fost diagnosticat cu Covid-19

”În ultimele 24 de ore am dezvoltat simptome ușoare și am fost testat pozitiv cu coronavirus”, a spus Johnson. ”M-am autoizolat, dar voi continua să conduc răspunsul guvernului prin videoconferință în timp ce luptăm cu acest virus”, a spus el pe Twitter.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri