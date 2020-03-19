Español
Michel Barnier a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 19 martie 2020, 12:31 Actualitate | Coronavirus


Michel Barnier, negociatorul-sef al UE
Michel Barnier, negociatorul-sef al UE
Foto: Facebook
Negociatorul șef al UE pentru Brexit, Michel Barnier, a scris joi pe Twitter că a fost testat pozitiv cu coronavirus, dar că este bine.

”Aș vrea să vă informez că am fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19. Mă simt bine și sunt într-o dispoziție bună. Respect instrucțiunile necesare, la fel și echipa mea. Pentru toți cei afectați deja, dar și pentru cei care se află acum în izolare, vom trece peste asta împreună”, a scris oficialul pe Twitter.








353 vizualizari


