Michel Barnier a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19

Negociatorul șef al UE pentru Brexit, Michel Barnier, a scris joi pe Twitter că a fost testat pozitiv cu coronavirus, dar că este bine.

”Aș vrea să vă informez că am fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19. Mă simt bine și sunt într-o dispoziție bună. Respect instrucțiunile necesare, la fel și echipa mea. Pentru toți cei afectați deja, dar și pentru cei care se află acum în izolare, vom trece peste asta împreună”, a scris oficialul pe Twitter.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.