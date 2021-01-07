Español
ULTIMA ORĂ Donald Trump admite că mandatul său e încheiat și promite o "tranziție ordonată"

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 7 ianuarie 2021, 11:07 Actualitate | Alegeri SUA 2020


Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Foto: Profimedia Images / Zuma Press
Președintele american Donald Trump a admis joi că mandatul său se încheie în 20 ianuarie și a promis o "tranziție ordonată”, după ce Congresul a validat victoria democratului Joe Biden.




Mesajul din partea președintelui american, care are contul de Twitter suspendat, a fost postat pe rețea de directorul de socializare al Casei Albe, Dan Scavino.

"Chiar dacă sunt în dezacord complet cu rezultatul alegerilor, iar faptele mă susțin, va exista o tranziție ordonată în 20 ianuarie", potrivit acestui mesaj.

"Am afirmat întotdeauna că mă voi lupta ca să mă asigur că doar voturile legale contează. În timp ce acest lucru reprezintă sfârșitul unuia dintre cele mai bune prime mandate prezidențiale, este doar începutul luptei noastre pentru a face American mare din nou", a adăugat republicanul.


Vom reveni cu amănunte








    Ma repet, nici daca castiga nu reusea atatea. (Joi, 7 ianuarie 2021, 11:21)

    Lok [utilizator]

    E drept ca a castigat in opinia mea si a multora din SUA. Dar nu conteaza asta, conteaza doar ca a aratat tuturor cat de adanca e problema. Si nu cred ca mai poate fi rezolvata democratic.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Cred ca mai corect era (Joi, 7 ianuarie 2021, 11:27)

    justin [utilizator]

    Daca isi dadea direct demisia... Dar cum sa te astepti de la astfel de imbecili sa ia decizia corecta?
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Copilul arierat... (Joi, 7 ianuarie 2021, 11:34)

    Venier [utilizator]

    de Trump vorbesc, dus in fata tribunalului, condamnat la ani buni de închisoare si dus la ALCATRAZ (Ca.) ca sâ fie de invâtaminte pentru care vor în viitor urzuparea democratiei in USA.


