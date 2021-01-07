ULTIMA ORĂ Donald Trump admite că mandatul său e încheiat și promite o "tranziție ordonată"

Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:— Dan Scavino\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83E\uDD85 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our...
...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”— Dan Scavino\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83E\uDD85 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021
Mesajul din partea președintelui american, care are contul de Twitter suspendat, a fost postat pe rețea de directorul de socializare al Casei Albe, Dan Scavino.
"Am afirmat întotdeauna că mă voi lupta ca să mă asigur că doar voturile legale contează. În timp ce acest lucru reprezintă sfârșitul unuia dintre cele mai bune prime mandate prezidențiale, este doar începutul luptei noastre pentru a face American mare din nou", a adăugat republicanul.