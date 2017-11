Sute de persoane au manifestat la Hollywood impotriva abuzului sexual

Today I marched to #TakeBackTheWorkplace and end sexual harassment. I marched for my daughter who I hope never has to say #metoo \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFD\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFE\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFF pic.twitter.com/jU8qXKOvxF