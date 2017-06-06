Español
UPDATE Un barbat a fost impuscat dupa ce a atacat cu un ciocan un politist in fata catedralei Notre Dame din Paris

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 6 iunie 2017, 17:42 Actualitate | Internaţional

Barbat impuscat in fata catedralei Notre Dame
Barbat impuscat in fata catedralei Notre Dame
Foto: Twitter
Un barbat a atacat marti dupa-amiaza, cu un ciocan, un politist in fata catedralei Notre-Dame din Paris, anunta AFP. Politistul a ripostat si l-a impuscat pe atacator.



Corpul acestuia este intins pe sol, in fata catedralei, unde a fost instalat un perimetru de securitate.



Autoritatile au cerut publicului sa evite sectorul.

Vom reveni cu amanunte


