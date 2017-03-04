SUA: Trump il acuza pe Obama ca l-a pus "sub ascultare" inainte de alegerile prezidentiale

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 martie 2017

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 martie 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 martie 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 martie 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 martie 2017

Trump face aceasta acuzatie intr-o serie de tweet-uri postate sambata pe contul sau, fara a oferi insa detalii sau probe. El ii reproseaza fostului presedinte ca este o "persoana rea (sau bolnava)".