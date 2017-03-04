Español
SUA: Trump il acuza pe Obama ca l-a pus "sub ascultare" inainte de alegerile prezidentiale

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 4 martie 2017, 14:40 Actualitate | Internaţional

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Foto: Twitter @POTUS
Presedintele american Donald Trump l-a acuzat sambata pe predecesorul sau Barack Obama ca l-a pus sub ascultare inainte de alegerile prezidentiale din 8 noiembrie, scrie AFP.

Trump face aceasta acuzatie intr-o serie de tweet-uri postate sambata pe contul sau, fara a oferi insa detalii sau probe. El ii reproseaza fostului presedinte ca este o "persoana rea (sau bolnava)".

































