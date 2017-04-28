​VINEREA e Diskoteca Haute Culture.  Merge pentru petrecerile de 1 mai! Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Bieber, Bruno Mars, Kygo, Selena, Lamar si Vivaldi. TOPul de Muzica al saptamanii in 30 de secunde

Uite Diskoteca Haute Culture. Merge pentru petrecerile de 1 mai! Mix din cele mai populare muzici de pe YouTube. EdSheeran, copilul cuminte e in frunte. Marturisesc pasiune pentru acest Lamar ajuns in varf cu un cantec care rupe prejudecati. I-auzi, m-am saturat de dosuri fotosopate. Vreau si eu o bucatica adevarata! Am adaugat si popularul Vivaldi cu Spring, ajunsa la peste 126 milioane de ascultari.Iata Topul saptamanii 1. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You - 904,592,082 views2. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber - 95,546,792 views3. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video] 284,063,348 views4. Kygo, Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me 6,023,588 views5. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE 118,967,217 viewsAm adaugat ceva ClasicFour Seasons-Vivaldi - 126,980,238 views