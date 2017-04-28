VINEREA e Diskoteca Haute Culture. Merge pentru petrecerile de 1 mai! Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Bieber, Bruno Mars, Kygo, Selena, Lamar si Vivaldi. TOPul de Muzica al saptamanii in 30 de secunde
Iata Topul saptamanii 1. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You - 904,592,082 views
2. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber - 95,546,792 views
3. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video] 284,063,348 views
4. Kygo, Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me 6,023,588 views
5. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE 118,967,217 views
Am adaugat ceva Clasic
Four Seasons-Vivaldi - 126,980,238 views
Iata ce ne-a iesit:
Citeste mai multe despre ed sheeran • 1 mai • justin bieber • anotimpurile de antonio vivaldi