​VINEREA e Diskoteca Haute Culture.  Merge pentru petrecerile de 1 mai! Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Bieber, Bruno Mars, Kygo, Selena, Lamar si Vivaldi. TOPul de Muzica al saptamanii in 30 de secunde

de Eugen Istodor     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 28 aprilie 2017, 9:06 Actualitate | Haute Culture

Diskoteca Haute Culture
Diskoteca Haute Culture
Foto: Hotnews
Uite Diskoteca Haute Culture. Merge pentru petrecerile de 1 mai! Mix din cele mai populare muzici de pe YouTube. EdSheeran, copilul cuminte e in frunte. Marturisesc pasiune pentru acest Lamar ajuns in varf cu un cantec care rupe prejudecati. I-auzi, m-am saturat de dosuri fotosopate. Vreau si eu o bucatica adevarata! Am adaugat si popularul Vivaldi cu Spring, ajunsa la peste 126 milioane de ascultari. 

Iata Topul saptamanii 1. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You - 904,592,082 views  

2. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber - 95,546,792 views 

3. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video] 284,063,348 views 

4. Kygo, Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me 6,023,588 views 

5. Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE 118,967,217 views 

Am adaugat ceva Clasic 

Four Seasons-Vivaldi - 126,980,238 views 

Iata ce ne-a iesit:





​VINEREA e Diskoteca Haute Culture.  Merge pentru petrecerile de 1 mai! Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi, Bieber, Bruno Mars, Kygo, Selena, Lamar si Vivaldi. TOPul de Muzica al saptamanii in 30 de secunde
