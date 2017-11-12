FOTO Medicii de pe o ambulanta britanica, socati de biletul gasit in parbriz dupa o interventie: Am inteles ca salvati vieti, dar imi blocati iesirea din parcare

Sometimes we just don't know what to say. This was the note left on an ambulance today. At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting blood. They took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in a critical condition. #patientscomefirst \uD83C\uDFE5\uD83D\uDE91\uD83D\uDCA8 pic.twitter.com/RwCCVmZgrA — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) 10 November 2017

Just heard from one of our staff that two crews were treating a cardiac arrest patient today - the most serious case we can attend - and someone banged on the side of the ambulance asking them to move as they couldn't get their car out! Sorry, #patientscomefirst #sad \uD83D\uDE33\uD83D\uDC4E\uD83C\uDFFD\uD83D\uDE21 pic.twitter.com/1WMdgApy4x — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) 11 November 2017

Serviciul de ambulanta din West Midlands fusese chemat pentru un pacient in stare critica, “care vomita sange” si caruia “ii era extrem de rau”.Dar dupa ce au intervenit la locuinta acestuia vineri seara, salvatorii au gasit un bilet in care scria: “poate ca salvati vieti, dar nu va parcati duba intr-un loc stupid in care imi blocati iesirea”.Tot in acest weekend, serviciul de ambulanta din West Midlands s-a confruntat cu un alt caz asemanator, cand, in timp ce resuscitatau o persoana in stop cardiac, cineva a batut in partea laterala a unei ambulante cerand sa fie mutata pentru a putea sa-si deblocheze masina.