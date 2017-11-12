Español
FOTO Medicii de pe o ambulanta britanica, socati de biletul gasit in parbriz dupa o interventie: Am inteles ca salvati vieti, dar imi blocati iesirea din parcare

de G.S.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 12 noiembrie 2017, 17:27 Actualitate | Esenţial

Bilet lasat pe ambulanta
Bilet lasat pe ambulanta
Foto: Twitter
Echipajul unei ambulante din Marea Britanie care salva viata unui pacient a ramas fara cuvinte dupa ce a gasit pe parbriz un bilet in care li se reprosa ca blocheaza iesirea din parcarea unei persoane, scrie Telegraph

Serviciul de ambulanta din West Midlands fusese chemat pentru un pacient in stare critica, “care vomita sange” si caruia “ii era extrem de rau”. 

Dar dupa ce au intervenit la locuinta acestuia vineri seara, salvatorii au gasit un bilet in care scria: “poate ca salvati vieti, dar nu va parcati duba intr-un loc stupid in care imi blocati iesirea”. 



Tot in acest weekend, serviciul de ambulanta din West Midlands s-a confruntat cu un alt caz asemanator, cand, in timp ce resuscitatau o persoana in stop cardiac, cineva a batut in partea laterala a unei ambulante cerand sa fie mutata pentru a putea sa-si deblocheze masina. 


























