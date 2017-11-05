Español
VIDEO LIVETEXT Manifestatii contra tentativei de modificare a legilor justitiei in toata tara. Iasi: "Tudorel, sluga model!"

de Red. Stiri     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 5 noiembrie 2017, 18:03 Actualitate | Esenţial

Proteste in toata tara
Proteste in toata tara
Foto: Facebook
In afara de protestul organizat in Bucuresti impotriva modificarii legilor justitiei, manifestatii similare au loc duminica seara si  in cateva zeci de orase din tara si in circa zece orase din diaspora, potrivit paginilor de Facebook ale organizatorilor.

LIVETEXT, desfasurarea evenimentelor din tara si strainatate:

19.10: Mii de oameni la proteste in Cluj, Vezi imagini VIDEO mai jos:



19.07: La Galati au fost imbranceli intre protestatari si jandarmi, transmite Realitatea TV

18.55: Peste 500 de manifestanti la Iasi, in Piata Unirii

18.50: Circa 50 de oameni protesteaza la Bistrita

18.50: Aproape 500 de oameni la Iasi scandeaza "Tudore, sluga model!"

18.36 "Nu coruptie, vrem justitie", se striga la Targu Mures:



18.33 Sute de persoane si in Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Brasov, Galati, Ramnicu Valcea, potrivit Digi24

18.29 La Iasi au venit pana cum circa 200 de oameni, transmite corespondentul HotNews.ro.



18.19 ​Protest la Paris: Oricum nu trimitem noi cat furati voi! 



18.17 Potrivit organizatorilor din Craiova, s-au strans circa 300 de persoane:



Mesajul care apare pe pagina de Facebook a mai multor proteste organizate in tara:

"1. Proiectul de modificare al Legilor Justitiei a ajuns deja in Parlament si urmeaza sa fie supus dezbaterii si votului in plen. 

Inspectia Judiciara va deveni o unealta politica in mana ministrului Justitiei.
Numirea procurorilor-sef de catre ministru, fara control din partea presedintelui inseamna ca DNA se va intoarce la PNA, iar Parchetul devine subordonat intereselor politice.

Daca acest pachet de legi va fi adoptat de Parlament ar insemna un dezastru pentru Romania si cetatenii ei. Ne putem lua adio de la o justitie independenta. 
Nu suntem singuri in aceasta lupta. 
De la Magistrati la Presedinte si Comisia Europeana, cu totii s-au pozitionat impotriva acestor legi. 
Este momentul ca fiecare dintre noi sa actioneze si sa nu legitimeze incercarea coruptilor de a controla Justitia.

2. Luni, Senatorii juristi au dat luni un raport negativ unui proiect de lege care-i impiedica pe cei condamnati penal sa ocupe functia de presedinte al tarii.
Urmeaza votul in Senat.
Asta inseamna ca un borfas, condamnat penal, poate decide soarta romanilor si ii va reprezenta pe acestia." 600000 pentru Rezistenta si Coruptia ucide".

Unde vor avea loc proteste in afara Capitalei:

Cluj  -  https://www.facebook.com/events/355471574923664/

Timisoara  -  https://www.facebook.com/events/135411163882253/

Galati  -  https://www.facebook.com/events/152079668754134/

Alba Iulia -  https://www.facebook.com/events/1732861080078005/

Arad - https://web.facebook.com/events/1918043201847282/

Targu Mures  -  https://www.facebook.com/events/144562902959331/

Iasi - https://www.facebook.com/events/739500782905119/

Sibiu  - https://www.facebook.com/events/1653648714681482/

Constanta - https://www.facebook.com/events/286845598492029/

Suceava - https://www.facebook.com/events/348803858864489/

Radauti  - https://www.facebook.com/events/764429837063308/

Oradea - https://www.facebook.com/events/1505153682911929/

Craiova  - https://www.facebook.com/events/180006145888649/

Brasov - https://www.facebook.com/events/1619847641400475/

Targu Ocna  - https://web.facebook.com/events/188998864994227/

Slatina  - https://web.facebook.com/events/158152031345841/

Ramnicu Valcea  -  https://web.facebook.com/events/141815386462341/

Baia Mare -  https://web.facebook.com/events/487396964967549/

Ploiesti - https://www.facebook.com/events/689842974544117/?ti=cl

Bacau - https://www.facebook.com/events/922647267883340/?ti=cl

Roman  -  https://web.facebook.com/events/184861972075923/

Lugoj  - https://web.facebook.com/events/1655578324481770/

Focsani  -  https://www.facebook.com/events/769562769894909/?ti=cl

Medias  -  https://web.facebook.com/events/464989970563756/

Zalau  - https://web.facebook.com/events/131368404189797/

Deva

Tulcea - https://www.facebook.com/events/1952019361732394







Manifestatii din diaspora: 

Zurich  -   https://www.facebook.com/events/156300151773591/

Scotia  - https://www.facebook.com/events/482738848772045/

Paris  -  https://web.facebook.com/events/1744671305836917/

Berlin -  https://web.facebook.com/events/307519226394681/

Munchen -  https://www.facebook.com/events/827544704081855/

Birmingham - https://www.facebook.com/events/144455202859721/

Milano  -  https://www.facebook.com/events/188171208409470/

Roma - https://www.facebook.com/events/378194882614481/

Londra  - https://www.facebook.com/events/298954543924170/

Toronto  - https://www.facebook.com/events/185367362012252/
























