VIDEO LIVETEXT Manifestatii contra tentativei de modificare a legilor justitiei in toata tara. Iasi: "Tudorel, sluga model!"

LIVETEXT, desfasurarea evenimentelor din tara si strainatate:
19.10: Mii de oameni la proteste in Cluj, Vezi imagini VIDEO mai jos:
19.07: La Galati au fost imbranceli intre protestatari si jandarmi, transmite Realitatea TV
18.55: Peste 500 de manifestanti la Iasi, in Piata Unirii
18.50: Circa 50 de oameni protesteaza la Bistrita
18.50: Aproape 500 de oameni la Iasi scandeaza "Tudore, sluga model!"
18.36 "Nu coruptie, vrem justitie", se striga la Targu Mures:
18.33 Sute de persoane si in Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Brasov, Galati, Ramnicu Valcea, potrivit Digi24
18.29 La Iasi au venit pana cum circa 200 de oameni, transmite corespondentul HotNews.ro.
18.19 Protest la Paris: Oricum nu trimitem noi cat furati voi!
18.17 Potrivit organizatorilor din Craiova, s-au strans circa 300 de persoane:
Mesajul care apare pe pagina de Facebook a mai multor proteste organizate in tara:
Unde vor avea loc proteste in afara Capitalei:
Cluj - https://www.facebook.com/events/355471574923664/
Timisoara - https://www.facebook.com/events/135411163882253/
Galati - https://www.facebook.com/events/152079668754134/
Alba Iulia - https://www.facebook.com/events/1732861080078005/
Arad - https://web.facebook.com/events/1918043201847282/
Targu Mures - https://www.facebook.com/events/144562902959331/
Iasi - https://www.facebook.com/events/739500782905119/
Sibiu - https://www.facebook.com/events/1653648714681482/
Constanta - https://www.facebook.com/events/286845598492029/
Suceava - https://www.facebook.com/events/348803858864489/
Radauti - https://www.facebook.com/events/764429837063308/
Oradea - https://www.facebook.com/events/1505153682911929/
Craiova - https://www.facebook.com/events/180006145888649/
Brasov - https://www.facebook.com/events/1619847641400475/
Targu Ocna - https://web.facebook.com/events/188998864994227/
Slatina - https://web.facebook.com/events/158152031345841/
Ramnicu Valcea - https://web.facebook.com/events/141815386462341/
Baia Mare - https://web.facebook.com/events/487396964967549/
Ploiesti - https://www.facebook.com/events/689842974544117/?ti=cl
Bacau - https://www.facebook.com/events/922647267883340/?ti=cl
Roman - https://web.facebook.com/events/184861972075923/
Lugoj - https://web.facebook.com/events/1655578324481770/
Focsani - https://www.facebook.com/events/769562769894909/?ti=cl
Medias - https://web.facebook.com/events/464989970563756/
Zalau - https://web.facebook.com/events/131368404189797/
Deva
Tulcea - https://www.facebook.com/events/1952019361732394
Zurich - https://www.facebook.com/events/156300151773591/
Scotia - https://www.facebook.com/events/482738848772045/
Paris - https://web.facebook.com/events/1744671305836917/
Berlin - https://web.facebook.com/events/307519226394681/
Munchen - https://www.facebook.com/events/827544704081855/
Birmingham - https://www.facebook.com/events/144455202859721/
Milano - https://www.facebook.com/events/188171208409470/
Roma - https://www.facebook.com/events/378194882614481/
Londra - https://www.facebook.com/
Toronto - https://www.facebook.com/events/185367362012252/