Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Klaus Iohannis: Ne aflam pe flancul estic al NATO si nu putem sta acolo fara SUA, nu putem ramane acolo singuri

de R.M.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 10 iunie 2017, 0:44 Actualitate | Esenţial

Klaus Iohannis a afirmat joi, in conferinta comuna de presa sustinuta cu Donald Trump, ca Romania se afla pe flancul estic al NATO si nu poate sta acolo fara sprijinul Statelor Unite si fara parteneriatul american.

"Romania este foarte constienta de faptul ca ne aflam pe flancul estic si ca depindem puternic de parteneriatul cu dvs, dl presedinte Trump, deoarece nu putem ramane acolo fara SUA, nu putem ramane acolo singuri", a spus Iohannis.

("Romania is very conscious of the fact that we stand on the Eastern Flank and we heavily rely on your partnership, President Trump, because we cannot stand there without the US, we cannot stand there alone", discursul in engleza, potrivit Administratiei Prezidentiale).























230 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Dosare de coruptie
Achizitii publice
Sentinte definitive
Atacuri la adresa justitiei



Buchete.ro de 12 Ani: Florarie Online cu Livrare Flori la Domiciliu in Bucuresti

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
2:17 Preliminariile CM 2018 - Franta, invinsa in ultima secunda de Suedia; Ungaria pierde in Andorra
1:53 Utile: Studiu: Bolile au miros. Uite cum le poti detecta la cei din jur; Cele 5 greseli care te imbatranesc mai repede; Vanilia, un antidepresiv din natura
1:29 Fostul deputat Cristian Boureanu, acuzat de ultraj dupa ce a insultat si lovit politisti, a fost retinut
1:06 Faze Tari: A facut menage a trois cu prietena ei, in timp ce aceasta dormea! Cum a trezit-o; Miss Poponet are asistent pentru fese; Un barbat a facut un brand de bere si cafea din "Covfefe".
0:44 Klaus Iohannis: Ne aflam pe flancul estic al NATO si nu putem sta acolo fara SUA, nu putem ramane acolo singuri
0:28 SAPE da in judecata Electrica, acuzand prejudicii de 800 milioane euro din cauza neindeplinirii obligatiilor post-privat
0:04 Presedintele Trump este pregatit sa raspunda "sub juramant" la declaratiile facute de Comey in timpul audierii din Senat
Acum o zi Chris Evert: "Simona Halep nu va pierde acest titlu. Este cea mai mare sansa pe care a avut-o vreodata sa castige un Grand Slam"
Acum o zi Trump si-a afirmat sprijinul puternic pentru lupta anticoruptie si a apreciat "treaba extraordinara" facuta de Iohannis in Romania
Acum o zi Trump: Romania a fost un membru pretios al coalitiei impotriva terorismului
Acum o zi Trump: Qatar a fost un finantator istoric al terorismului; ii cerem sa opreasca imediat finantarea
Acum o zi Iohannis: Probabil vom avansa in chestiunea vizelor acordate romanilor pentru a calatori in SUA. Trump: Nu am discutat despre Visa Waiver
Acum o zi Donald Trump: Angajez SUA in privinta articolului 5 din Tratatul NATO
Acum o zi Licitatia 5G?
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 5 articole cele mai ...

Surpriza majora la intalnirea Trump - Iohannis: cei doi presedinti vor sustine o conferinta de presa comuna
Alegeri Marea Britanie: Theresa May si-a pierdut majoritatea parlamentara / Negocierile de Brexit ar putea fi amanate
​REVIEW LG G6 - Un pachet aproape complet
VIDEO Spitalul Floreasca: Cristian Boureanu a fost externat
Blindate pentru Armata cu motor eco inexistent, ultimul contract in valoare de 80 de milioane de euro care i se pregatea lui Sebastian Ghita inainte de fuga in Serbia


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate
Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
Mediaindex
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Startech
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.
hosted by
powered by
developed by
mobile version

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2015 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
| alte orase
Duminică
Contactează-ne